Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

Noma Tholo is a Human Rights and political activist based in the UK and current Zapu UK provincial secretary for health, education and welfare. Contact email: nomaertall@gmail.com

President Emmerson Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies for his role in orchestrating the devilish Gukurahundi genocide. Quizzed on his one on one interview in Davos at the World Economic Forum, he sounded like a Mugabe clone. Even after it was clearly pointed out that he was state security minister at the time which he acknowledges, he does not show any sympathy towards the victims. He even goes on to argue the point about the 20 000 number which further proves admission of the killing of people. If he knows the exact numbers of those he ordered to murdered he should come clean with the true figure. One murder is one too many. Whatever the number is immaterial in this case as he was being asked to at least apologise for his part in the killlings. He cannot escape from apologising as an individual and as part of the government of the day.He wants us to believe that the National Healing and Peace commission will be enough to quell the growing discontent of his victims. It is an old Zanu pf trick of keeping the victims waiting for an independent commission to investigate the atrocities while in reality actually doings nothing in the hope that they will forget about the whole thing. It has been 37 years and history has not forgotten. This issue will bring has government down as it cannot be simply wished away.The genocide was an act of gross human rights violation. Everyone has a right to live. Innocent people were butchered. Whole communities were brutalised and beaten to submission culminating in the Unity Accord of 1987. Mnangagwa himself was the co-author of this genocide. Both the deposed and current presidents are equally liable for all acts of commission and omission relating to that period up to November 2017. For that reason a personal apology from him is called for. That can come before or after the apology from the government.How does he expect the nation to move on by getting someone else to resolve the issues on his behalf? Why can he not offer a simple apology regardless of whatever other measures that he is putting into place. A good starting point is to release the Chihambakwe report and the report from the CCJP. Part of what actually happened in the 1980s is enclosed in those reports.It was interesting to note that Mr President seems open to possible compensation. While this may be a good conciliatory gesture on its own it is not enough. It gives the impression that one can kill their opponents willy-nilly as long as one can afford to pay the value of those lives lost. After all it is easy to con western countries to sponsor such compensation programmes. What is needed is a combination of compensation and bringing the individual perpetrators to account for their actions in a court of law. This would send a clear message that killing political opponents will not be tolerated in Zimbabwe.We continue to wait for a clear official statement on Gukurahundi genocide. This is one big mess that Mr President cannot sweep under the carpet, not even with a Kemble Mohadi broom.