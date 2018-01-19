Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | Views
The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) notes with grave concern the attempt by Mnangangwa to whitewash Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide on an international platform by refusing to tell the Truth about the Genocide and accept responsibility.

But what Mnangagwa has to realize is that the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide, of which he is one of its great authors, will not go away despite frivolous attempts to brush it aside. Surely he must realise that, whereas his mission was to advertise Zimbabwe for business in Davos and indeed gain legitimacy in the world, the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide played a spectacular boomerang on him and his government at that international forum. Those skeletons found in shallow mass graves in Matebeleland and in some parts of Mashonaland confronted and hounded him in Davos. He did not look a confident and presidential man. He looked like a caged fox. His body language was tense and it betrayed him.

It must be stated unequivocally and in an unadulterated fashion that the attempt to manipulate Matebeleland Chiefs and use them as a gateway to achieve impunity on the issue, after bribing them with expensive cars, will not work. The role of Matebeleland Chiefs has nothing to do with addressing issues of state crimes or any crime for that matter, later on the state crime of Genocide. Chiefs are not criminologists and neither are they judges and lawyers. The ball is not in the court of Chiefs to resolve the matter. They are not the courts. They are not the law. The attempt to abuse chiefs in this whitewash agenda is a monumental fraud. The genocide issue must be brought to the attention of a competent international court for the purposes of Truth, Justice and Reparations for the victims.

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement also takes this opportunity to condemn the whitewash Bill termed "Reconciliation and Peace Bill". The Bill is an attempt by perpetrators to frog-march our people into what they term "Reconciliation and Peace" in the absence of Truth, Justice and Reparations, a very cheap attempt to strike the victims below their belts. There cannot be "Reconciliation and Peace" in the absence of Truth, Justice and Reparations for this Genocide.

It is in light of the above brazen disrespect for the victims of the Genocide, that the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement flexes its muscle in mobilising Matebeleland people to stand up for their Rights and be counted and face an army of growing Genocide Denialists, Minimalists, Minorists, surrogates and sanitizers of the genocidal regime, who denounce these demos and defend the regime, both within and outside Matebeleland.

The Movement has therefore organised another Demo outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK on the 10th February 2018 from 1pm to 5pm to keep the matter on the international radar for mapping strategies for proper redress.

 All are invited to attend this crucial Demo, so we can make a strong statement to the world that impunity must not be rewarded in whatever shape or form.

Our first Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide Diaspora Conference is scheduled for 12th May 2018 in London where high profile personalities will grace the Conference and support the people of Matebeleland in advancing further the demand for Truth, Justice and Reparations for the Genocide. The venue for the Conference will be given nearer the time. Therefore there is no need to blink. We must stand up for our Rights and stand up for them we will.

For those who know little about the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide kindly click the following links below to learn more about it.

https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/news/archive/2017/zimbabwe-cameron/

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/13/britain-chose-willful-blindness-robert-mugabes-notorious-zimbabwe/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/16/uk-downplayed-killings-zimbabwe-mugabe-guard-interests-study-claims


 

 

 


Let us join the Demo on the 10th February 2018 outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK, as one people, with one voice and marching forward as one Movement for the Restoration of Our Human Rights and dignity as a people.

For further information about the upcoming Demo, kindly contact us on the following numbers:

Tel:           +447889422695
               +447763305905


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Released by 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Information and Publicity Department
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 plate stove on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Iphone6 on sale

For sale are sofas

Solar systems on sale

On sale are rolex watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 407 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1626 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7651 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3294 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7294 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days