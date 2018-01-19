Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

Opinion / Columnist

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) notes with grave concern the attempt by Mnangangwa to whitewash Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide on an international platform by refusing to tell the Truth about the Genocide and accept responsibility.But what Mnangagwa has to realize is that the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide, of which he is one of its great authors, will not go away despite frivolous attempts to brush it aside. Surely he must realise that, whereas his mission was to advertise Zimbabwe for business in Davos and indeed gain legitimacy in the world, the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide played a spectacular boomerang on him and his government at that international forum. Those skeletons found in shallow mass graves in Matebeleland and in some parts of Mashonaland confronted and hounded him in Davos. He did not look a confident and presidential man. He looked like a caged fox. His body language was tense and it betrayed him.It must be stated unequivocally and in an unadulterated fashion that the attempt to manipulate Matebeleland Chiefs and use them as a gateway to achieve impunity on the issue, after bribing them with expensive cars, will not work. The role of Matebeleland Chiefs has nothing to do with addressing issues of state crimes or any crime for that matter, later on the state crime of Genocide. Chiefs are not criminologists and neither are they judges and lawyers. The ball is not in the court of Chiefs to resolve the matter. They are not the courts. They are not the law. The attempt to abuse chiefs in this whitewash agenda is a monumental fraud. The genocide issue must be brought to the attention of a competent international court for the purposes of Truth, Justice and Reparations for the victims.The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement also takes this opportunity to condemn the whitewash Bill termed "Reconciliation and Peace Bill". The Bill is an attempt by perpetrators to frog-march our people into what they term "Reconciliation and Peace" in the absence of Truth, Justice and Reparations, a very cheap attempt to strike the victims below their belts. There cannot be "Reconciliation and Peace" in the absence of Truth, Justice and Reparations for this Genocide.It is in light of the above brazen disrespect for the victims of the Genocide, that the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement flexes its muscle in mobilising Matebeleland people to stand up for their Rights and be counted and face an army of growing Genocide Denialists, Minimalists, Minorists, surrogates and sanitizers of the genocidal regime, who denounce these demos and defend the regime, both within and outside Matebeleland.The Movement has therefore organised another Demo outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK on the 10th February 2018 from 1pm to 5pm to keep the matter on the international radar for mapping strategies for proper redress.All are invited to attend this crucial Demo, so we can make a strong statement to the world that impunity must not be rewarded in whatever shape or form.Our first Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide Diaspora Conference is scheduled for 12th May 2018 in London where high profile personalities will grace the Conference and support the people of Matebeleland in advancing further the demand for Truth, Justice and Reparations for the Genocide. The venue for the Conference will be given nearer the time. Therefore there is no need to blink. We must stand up for our Rights and stand up for them we will.For those who know little about the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide kindly click the following links below to learn more about it.https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/news/archive/2017/zimbabwe-cameron/http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/13/britain-chose-willful-blindness-robert-mugabes-notorious-zimbabwe/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/16/uk-downplayed-killings-zimbabwe-mugabe-guard-interests-study-claimsLet us join the Demo on the 10th February 2018 outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK, as one people, with one voice and marching forward as one Movement for the Restoration of Our Human Rights and dignity as a people.For further information about the upcoming Demo, kindly contact us on the following numbers:Tel: +447889422695+447763305905