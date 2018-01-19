Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

Opinion / Columnist

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni

Twitter- @leokoni

Whatsapp - +27747402042

E-mail - konileonard606@ail.com

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Switzerland has opened a new political chapter and dispensation to the country. A dance with new business partners and transnational companies is all what the country has been waiting for.In President Mnangagwa's speech that whoever wants to do business with Zimbabwe was free to do so, is a refreshing marketing strategy with no intent to auction Zimbabwe as ascribed by other political commentators.Branding and marketing the country was such a difficult thing to embark on because of the previous administration which has thawed the relations with other countries.The former administration has developed a thick skin on international relations and developmental issues. This was long overdue. This re-engagement in order to improve economic ties with other developed countries is sweet news to the Zimbabweans who have been isolated for a long time.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is slowly becoming one of the most consequential African leaders through his flexibility to modern tenets of democracy and understands more on what the people want and is trying to strike a balance between the government and the stakeholders. He is now an ebullient leader and seasoned politician who cannot make that mistake of selling Zimbabwe.Surely there is need to correct the economic situation which has been destroyed by the former adminstration and put it on the right track of survival. The international community must be guaranteed that Zimbabwe is a peaceful country suitable for business. Zimbabwe is truly moving towards a new era and must get all the necessary support to rebuild its economic pillars.The issue of indigenisation was well tackled and elaborated that there was need to revisit the legislative so that it aligns itself to the recent political developments and take care of investors. Investors were free to invest mining business except the two extractive resources and minerals like diamonds and platinum and that the rest were negotiable.The ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe has attracted a number of foreign investors and could become one of the economic giants in Africa.This will give the President and his new adminstration time to put their house in order, bring back the illegitimate government through holding a free , fair and credible election.Interestingly the President mentioned that the European Union countries were free to come and observe the 2018 elections and that the government was committed to transparency on these forthcoming elections. Alternatively he tackled the issue of the diasporan vote though it was not clear on the modalities to be taken.President Emmerson Mnangagwa also cleared the air on the Agricultural policy and gave a clear cut policy on the sector which has been destroyed by rampant farm invasions and have disturbed the smooth running of farming business. We have to use our land resource productively and produce more for local consumption and export. Tourism must be improved and revitalised with international relationship and political stability. Going into the future we need to embrace the international community so as to create economic synergies.Zimbabwe is ripe for investment.We must have the ambition to see Zimbabwe doing better regardless of our political diffrences. We should do away with such kind of hate and cult politics which has retarded the growth of Zimbabwe.The issue of Gukurahundi of course cannot be brushed aside and there should be a commission set up to address such a thorny issue. The government must find ways to compensate the victims and that cannot be solely blamed on the current regime alone Zipra also killed. A lot of black people were also killed during the atrocities committed by the whites in 1890s and a lot were slaughtered during that time.The President has shown and layed the foundation on how this country should be governed.Whoever will take over will know what strategies and ideas should be implemented to make Zimbabwe a great nation forever.The President has at least gave a clear vision of what democracy is all about. Unfortunately most people are not prepared to give him a chance. All the blame goes to Robert Mugabe for his stance not to embrace and implement democratic principles such that most people now believe that nothing positive will come from Zimbabwe.