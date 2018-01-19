Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Switzerland has opened a new political chapter and dispensation to the country. A dance with new business partners and transnational companies is all what the country has been waiting for.

In President Mnangagwa's speech that whoever wants to do business with Zimbabwe was free to do so, is a refreshing marketing strategy with no intent to auction Zimbabwe as ascribed by other political commentators.

Branding and marketing the country was such a difficult thing to embark on because of the previous administration which has thawed the relations with other countries.

The former administration has developed a thick skin on international relations and developmental issues. This was long overdue. This re-engagement in order to improve economic ties with other developed countries is sweet news to the Zimbabweans who have been isolated for a long time.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is slowly becoming one of the most consequential African leaders through his flexibility to modern tenets of democracy and understands more on what the people want and is trying to strike a balance between the government and the stakeholders. He is now an ebullient leader and seasoned politician who cannot make that mistake of selling Zimbabwe.

Surely there is need to correct the economic situation which has been destroyed by the former adminstration and put it on the right track of survival. The international community must be guaranteed that Zimbabwe is a peaceful country suitable for business. Zimbabwe is truly moving towards a new era and must get all the necessary support to rebuild its economic pillars.

The issue of indigenisation was well tackled and elaborated that there was need to revisit the legislative so that it aligns itself to the recent political developments and take care of investors. Investors were free to invest mining business except the two extractive resources and minerals like diamonds and platinum and that the rest were negotiable.

The ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe has attracted a number of foreign investors and could become one of the economic giants in Africa.

This will give the President and his new adminstration time to put their house in order, bring back the illegitimate government through holding a free , fair and credible election.

Interestingly the President mentioned that the European Union countries were free to come and observe the 2018 elections and that the government was committed to transparency on these forthcoming elections. Alternatively he tackled the issue of the diasporan vote though it was not clear on the modalities to be taken.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also cleared the air on the Agricultural policy and gave a clear cut policy on the sector which has been destroyed by rampant farm invasions and have disturbed the smooth running of farming business. We have to use our land resource productively and produce more for local consumption and export. Tourism must be improved and revitalised with international relationship and political stability. Going into the future we need to embrace the international community so as to create economic synergies.Zimbabwe is ripe for investment.

We must have the ambition to see Zimbabwe doing better regardless of our political diffrences. We should do away with such kind of hate and cult politics which has retarded the growth of Zimbabwe.

The issue of Gukurahundi of course cannot be brushed aside and there should be a commission set up to address such a thorny issue. The government must find ways to compensate the victims and that cannot be solely blamed on the current regime alone Zipra also killed. A lot of black people were also killed during the atrocities committed by the whites in 1890s and a lot were slaughtered during that time.

The President has shown and layed the foundation on how this country should be governed.Whoever will take over will know what strategies and ideas should be implemented to make Zimbabwe a great nation forever.

The President has at least gave a clear vision of what democracy is all about. Unfortunately most people are not prepared to give him a chance. All the blame goes to Robert Mugabe for his stance not to embrace and implement democratic principles such that most people now believe that nothing positive will come from Zimbabwe.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter- @leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
E-mail - konileonard606@ail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

4 plate stove on sale

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Home flowers on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Chev cruise on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 407 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1626 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7649 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3294 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7294 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days