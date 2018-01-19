Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | Views
I am one of those people who have faithfully and painfully followed the Gukurahundi genocide developments, ever since being a first hand witness to one of history's most gruesome and evil episodes.

When I was a mere innocent grade 5  pupil in 1984, who was supposed to have been enjoying the fruits of his childhood, I was 'forced' by circumstances to watch - in grave fear and trauma - as ZANU PF militia brutalised several mostly Ndebele-speaking  families in my neighbourhood in Redcliff - including my friend's family - as they proceeded to torch down their homes.

As my innocence was so gruesomely shattered by this ZANU PF barbarity, it dawned on me just how evil human beings could be - a traumatic event that forever changed my life and how I perceived ZANU PF, in particular, and human kind in general.

Whilst, the ZANU PF regime found pride, joy and satisfaction in the brutal murder, beating up, and torture of innocent, defenceless and unarmed people - men, women, and children - I have never ceased wondering what type of a human being can do such things and continue to live normally.

I also have always wondered if such people were actually created by the same Jehovah God we worship, or that Satan created his own people - although, I know deep down that the Devil has never created any humans, but can I be blamed for thinking that way?

Never have I read of any other parallels to such evil than the escapades of such demented dictators as Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany, and his ilk.

To make matters worse, the people who carried out Gukurahundi - and so joyously took down the lives of nearly 50,000 without bating an eyelid - were, and still are, the same people leading us in this country.

Their soullessness can easily be witnessed by their apparent lack of empathy for the victims of this genocide and their families - as they seem oblivious to the extent of what they did in the 1980s - as they fail to even acknowledge that this occurred, let alone apologize for what they did.

So just how is Zimbabwe supposed to heal without even an acknowledgement?

How are we supposed to move on, and let bygones be bygones, when there is not so much as an apology?

To show the hypocrisy of those in power, they would want those they fought in their petty ZANU PF internal squabbles - namely, the G40 and Gamatox cabal - to acknowledge, apologize, and repent before being forgiven and readmitted into the party.

So what is so different when the nation needs healing and reconciliation?

Are the victims and families of Gukurahundi not entitled to the same treatment before bygones be bygones?


Can those in power please help me here...

How should this work?

Let us say, someone comes and brutalises my family, and kills my father - how am I supposed to let bygones be bygones?

What are the processes involved for that to effectively happen?

Am I expected to just 'move on', and conveniently forget about it, and start treating my family's brutaliser and father's murderer as a friend - without so much as an apology from him?

Is that not asking for too much?

And if these events still traumatise me, and I continually clamour for justice, should I be accused of 'causing trouble' and 'opening old wounds'?

Such is the attitude of this ZANU PF regime, which further makes me wonder if these people are really humans with the same blood that flows through the rest of us.

It is about time that all the victims and families of the nearly 50,000 victims of Gukurahundi came together in unity and stood bravely with one voice against this continued callousness by this rogue ZANU PF regime.

We - yes, we, as I am also a victim due to the massive trauma I suffered as a witness at a tender age of 11 years old - need to use all the constitutional provisions at our disposal to stand up against this regime and finally get justice.

How can we continue letting this regime get away with murder, especially without remorse,  yet they portray themselves as a 'new dispensation' that values human rights?

We have the numbers firmly on our side - imagine families of nearly 50,000 people gathering together!

Just the 50,000 victims - had they been alive today - would have been a force to reckon with - so what is to stop us coming out in our hundreds of thousands.

This should be a constitutional and peaceful, but firm and fearless demonstration of our might  for justice.

This is the opportune time to test the sincerity of this 'new' dispensation's commitment to justice and human rights, in the full view of the whole world.

As this ZANU PF government mascarades itself throughout the world as the new hope of the country, and vastly different from the brutality of the Mugabe era, this needs to be proven.

One can not claim to have changed, or to be different, without the chance to prove it.

For starters, why were those demonstrating in Bulawayo - where there was a church service attended by Mnangagwa - for justice for Gukurahundi victims arrested?

So, what is so different?

Is that not the same city in which people who booed former First Lady Grace were also arrested?

Ummm, new dispensation yeah?

What is so different with this 'new dispensation' from Mugabe, and his wife, who did not tolerate any questioning by the people they lead?

Do these people even have a clue what democracy is?

Oh yeah, stupid question - they are the same people who massacred nearly 50,000 just because they were perceived opposition supporters!

Gone are the days that we sat back expecting some knight in shining armour to come along and save us!

That is the mistake Zimbabweans made with former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, as we allowed him to ride roughshod over the whole country - only to jump with joy when the military intervened, and we saw them as heroes - yet,  have since proven to be no more than birds of the same feather with the ousted leader.

We have no one to wait for, but ourselves.

The man, woman, and child you see in the mirror every morning is the one you are waiting for for your own justice.

The knights we expect to do it for us, will only turn out to be no better than opportunistic vultures, as we have already seen in the past two months.

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. He is the Programmes Director of the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice). Please WhatsApp/call: +263782283975, or email: zimjustice@gmail.com. Please also 'Like' the 'ZimJustice' page on Facebook.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Mazda mvp on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Sliding doors on sale

Pajero on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Magrim and tyre on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

To rent is 3 bedroom house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 414 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1627 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 663 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7654 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3295 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7295 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days