Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | Views
Acquiring a doctorate is no mean feat, even for the highly endowed academic minds. Once attained, the prestigious status cannot easily be wished away nor can it be shrouded in secrecy. To any doctorate aspirant,  the question of availability of  time,  completion within the acceptable minimum duration,  personal intellectual application and discipline rings to mind in the process. You have to work it out, in earnest.  But for a mature flag-bearing  torch-bearer  entity of UZ's stature, to bury its head in the sand while its century-old image is besmirched by an ultra-ambitious novice comedian for selfish political aggrandisement,  is trite. Following the emergence of Dr Amai's so-called PhD thesis from the plain blue, the UZ should brazenly salvage its brand equity by clarifying the following dodgy issues, among others:

  • Why it took  more than three and half years to release this so-called thesis when in actual fact the same articles by other students take a matter of days  -  remember Mai  Mujuru's thesis  took a few days yet  'they graduated' on the same day. How coincidental  -  two Presidential aspirants graduating at the same time and being capped by their supposed predecessor?
  • In standard academic practice, which the UZ naturally ascribes to, the identities of the promoters and supervisors of the PhD thesis are indicated in the preliminary pages of the article –  why are they anonymous
  • The PhD candidate's article should also provide a brief academic progression showing  prior academic qualifications especially formative university qualifications such as the Bachelors, and the identity of the awarding institutions
  • How does the UZ, as a leading academic institution in Zimbabwe, maintain or restore its role-model status by remaining tacitly absent when all signals seem to point to some cryptic chicanery?  What kind of professionalism is that?
  • Does the UZ have a register of attendance and participation both indicating that she was part of the programme, and the persons who supervised her work? Who are those lecturers?
  • If her work was genuinely focussing on social issues affecting Zimbabwean families, why would it remain underground for this long – and when was the University expecting the academia, UZ alumni,  peer researchers, and the nation at large to start benefitting from her research findings?
  • And did the award, by any level of imagination, reflect on her conduct and critical thinking abilities at any juncture in her public life? Can the UZ be proud of their  'product' anyhow? Is this the calibre of its alumni in recent times?
  • Does UZ expect to be regarded as the best in the trade?  And shall NUST, MSU, CUT, BUSE, GZU and others take a leaf out this?  Is this not the same UZ that persuaded ZIMCHE to suspend the NUST medicine cohort, and the Masvingo-based Law school some years back?
  • 70% of her referenced quotes (as shown on the list) are derived a from distant primitive era as far back as 1902, 1890, etc. which is against modern academic standards which require that at least  60% of your sources should be within the ten year historical range. Take her example beneath:

" Richartz, F. 1902. " Twelve Years Progress at Chishawasha" in Zambezi Mission Records
(1902-5), ii.(xxiii), 337-44".

For starters, why would a credible supervisor allow her to submit a thesis with a sub-standard referencing style of the sort depicted in the article?

  • If the UZ authorities were 'duressed' into issuing out the 'PhD', why are they not taking advantage of the new dispensation and rectify the anomaly before it make contaminate the international standing of the entire Zimbabwean university system? You cannot stoop this low, certainly.
  • How many other affluent figures could have benefitted from the rot?

I believe ZACC  has to flex its muscles into this saga before it causes irreparable destruction to the country's reputation   -   our revered education system should not be tempered with. It's our anatomy, our DNA, our identity.  No single person can take that away from us  - and the UZ leadership is currently posturing as an accomplice.  Prof Nyagura - why are you quiet? We need answers.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Munyaradzi Rukanda Mhaka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #PhD, #Zacc

Comments

4 plate stove on sale

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Home flowers on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Chev cruise on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 404 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7649 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3294 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7294 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3407 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days