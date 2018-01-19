Keep Moving Forward

Opinion / Columnist

Never Relax, there is a long way to FreedomNever get lazy to study and read. Never say because now I am working and I got a big job I should never again stress myself with studies and whatever thing that gives life to your brain cells. The brain cells need to be jump started or triggered so that they become more efficient. Just like how we lubricate things and tools we use from day to day, also our brains need servicing. You can be working for a very big company, but because of competition or because the company wants to grow bigger and get more profits, it always changes it's policies.A company has to make sure that it offers all that the people or the public are expecting it to offer. You could have got a job as a nurse without any qualifications or without life science and maths. Now because of competition and a need for a change, people need to learn more because if someone comes with more knowledge or a stronger qualification than yours, they see you as useless. It is also a way of improving and promoting efficiency.Imagine you are in a the middle of a forest and there is a lot of shed but all that you need is food. So two people come or you still have the person who brought you an umbrella. You forget all the things he did for you and how he helped you when you once desperately needed a shed when there were no trees. Now comes another person with the food that you need to complete your journey or to reach to your destiny. There is only 1 tablet with you, and between those two people (umbrella owner and food owner) , all of them have to die but only you have the capability of saving one of the lives.Which one would you save? Same applies to when looking for employees, you employ the one with the form of help that you significantly need or with the most needed qualifications. Look for a right job which goes in line with the qualifications that you have. Do not tempt people and make them lose their temper (kuisa munhu pamuedzo) by applying for jobs that you know very well that you do not qualify for them. Just do your best in everything, know where to go then boom you are gone. Keep studying and developing yourself because someone is busy doing the same to take over your job. When they come, you will have to lose your job and it is inevitable to keep it when your qualifications are too low. Never relax, keep working until you have it all that you need in life.Just because you recently got a job, you recently bought a car which costs less than a million, you graduated, you got married, then you start feeling like you have made it in life. No just relax because there is more to life and you do no know how many phases your journey of life has to pass through. It does not matter which type of qualification you have, whether you went to school for it, naturally had it (talent)… you still have a job to develop your foundation, renovate your house to and make it stronger and stable. Always work hard in whatever thing you do, improve and learn more. Whether it is dancing, singing, acting, writing or an educational qualification… never give up.