Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance acting leader, Nelson Chamisa's claim that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is failing to curb corruption should not be tolerated but dismissed with due contempt as Zimbabwe's Anti Corruption Commission's (ZACC) efforts in fighting graft are progressing well with a number of corrupt officials being arrested.

Speaking at a poorly attended rally to launch MDC Alliance campaign in Epworth- Harare recently, Chamisa nonsensically said that President Mnangagwa was not capable of arresting the issue of graft since he has to start with himself. Instead of painting a black picture on the President Mnangagwa, and accusing him of being corrupt, Chamisa should first account for the wealth that he possesses and see if it corresponds with his business.

At one point, MDC-T officials questioned Chamisa over the property that he owns saying his businesses does not match with the property that he currently owns.
 
In addition, the MDC-T officials demanded that Chamisa should be investigated in regard to his close links with the former President, Robert Mugabe since some believed that the ex-President played a huge role in his rise, hence questioning the MDC-T deputy leader's sincerity to that opposition party.

The fact that Chamisa has known no other job or political home since he left college but only MDC means that the young man could have been involved in underhand dealings for him to get all the wealth that he possess.

Chamisa's corrupt allegation on President Mnangagwa is nothing but sentiments from a pitiable politician who is trying to seek relevance from the electorate. What Chamisa fails to understand is that President Mnangagwa has been serving in Government for quite some time and is also a successful business man who is into farming business.

The acting MDC Alliance leader should be reminded to mind his party business rather than purveying falsehoods on the Head of State.
Chamisa is witnessing the positive efforts that President Mnangagwa's Government is working on, in order to revive the economy hence panicking elections which are left with a few months before they are held.

Chamisa is cognisant that MDC-T has nothing tangible to offer to the electorate which may entice them to vote for their opposition party. Actually, Chamisa admitted that MDC-T is in disarray, a situation which will certainly affect their electoral output.

Currently, MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe and allies are against the issue of joining MDC Alliance. This has been forcing Khupe and her followers to abscond all party meetings organised by either its acting president Elias Mudzuri or Chamisa.

In his address at Epworth rally, Chamisa alleged that the law to fight corruption was being selectively applied. Contrary to Chamisa's words, ZACC has been thoroughly investigating all public officials who were fingered in any forms of corruption regardless of political or tribal background.

In his 2018 budget presentation, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa buttressed what President Mnangagwa said in his Inauguration speech that the syndrome of corruption will be decisively dealt with.

Minister Chinamasa stated that the cleansing of corrupt officials had already begun and it targeted unlawful and illegitimate deals and transactions, money laundering practices, externalization of foreign currency and underground foreign exchange transactions among others.

In that regard, it is worth to note that President Mnangagwa once revealed that most people and companies that had illegally externalized foreign currency are bringing it back in the country, a situation which depicts one of the measures that Government is implementing against graft.  

The President revealed those remarks to Zimbabweans who reside in Namibia during the third leg of his regional tour, where he is briefing his fellow SADC leaders on developments in Zimbabwe. He told them that there has been a response to his three-month amnesty window for the return of millions of funds stashed away in foreign countries by corrupt companies and individuals before the new dispensation.

Accordingly, Chamisa's accusation that President Mnangagwa is failing to handle the issue of corruption becomes illogical.

Source - Peacemaker Zano
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

