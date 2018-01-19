Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

3 hrs ago
Zanu/ Zanla is overemphasising and over exaggerating their role in the liberation struggle yet they know they were the less trained and less effective of the armies.

Zipra got independence and they got the spoils on a silver platter (Zanu) and hounded and frustrated, killed those gallant fighters (former Zipra).

According to Peter Halls "Wives and girlfriends were more worried when the war was on the Zipra front more than on the Zanla front".

Zanla spent most of the time threatening villagers for supporting the RF with selected "sellouts' killed.When they were told the Rhodesian army was close by on the Northern direction they would flee hundreds of kilometres away in the opposite direction Southwards.

Would stubbornly demand 'sadza nehuku' from villagers and a village could be burnt down if a villager served them dried vegetables when kraals were full of cattle.

The Father of the Revolution Joshua Nyongolo Nkomo got a back seat on Independence day celebrations in case it is not documented. Today he is called Father Zimbabwe even by his then persecutors. He was persecuted for putting in place a sound & sober leadership.

During the struģgle Zipra combatants contributed the little they had to purchase farms, properties, houses, businesses so that after independence they would be integrated in different fields and take care of their families they had left behind for many years.

After Independence Zanu took all those properties claiming they were to be used to overthrow the government. What government fears its own people, a people fending for their families.

Those properties have not been returned to date. Zipra former fighters were frustrated out of the national army and many deserted because of unfair practices and questioned what they had really fought for. Many had been told to go home as there was nothing left for them after winning Mugabe and his party the country.

Those who deserted were to be named dissidents after leaving for their homes running away from senseless killings unprovoked. They were followed, killed and villagers and relatives killed for welcoming them. The government, in essence, created 'dissidents' to find an excuse to attack.

Source - @facebook
More on: #Zanu, #Zanla, #Zapu, #Zipra

Most Popular In 7 Days