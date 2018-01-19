Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

22 mins ago | Views
Grace Mugabe created so many enemies for herself during Mugabe's reign, and we are likely to witness a lot of episodes on the public scene. If I were Grace Mugabe I would simply lie low till the dust is settled, by what she is doing to pay people to save her image is like to portray a bad picture for herself and the former first family. Honestly how can one be rewarded a degree that she did not study for and by doing so this can reduce University of Zimbabwe's standards. In my view President Mnangagwa should have demonstrated his ethics by allowing ZACC to do its job by investigating the issue and allow the courts to put everything to finality. The truth of the matter is Grace Mugabe did not study for a PHD and she was just awarded the degree on a silver platter. Why would someone simply get a degree because she is the first lady of the country, moreover at the same time there have been so many speculations surrounding this fake degree? For one to be awarded a PHD the process takes long and you go through many researches and publications, and in this case where are the researches that she has published which shows a proof that she has been on the ground except going for interface youth meetings insulting Mnangagwa and team Lacoste.

The Document Has 43% Plagiarism

It is very embarrassing and degrading our modern ethics as a nation for the whole world to know that University of Zimbabwe awarded the first lady of Zimbabwe with a PHD which had 43% of plagiarism. Honestly how could Professor Nyagumbo allow this to happen at a higher learning institution which is respected worldwide. I've been going through the document and it clearly shows that it has so many mistakes and the least you can easily detect is that it is seriously plagiarized. Normally most of the universities they don't allow more than 7% of plagiarism for one to graduate with a degree. It is supposed to be less than 7% and in this case the University senate must give an explanation why they arrived to such a conclusion. Someone must go to jail. As a matter of fact I suggest Professor Nyagumbo must be sacked from University of Zimbabwe without benefits as a lesson to many other higher tertiary institutions that one cannot get away with anything without sweating for it.

What Was Her Masters Degree and Where Did She Study for It?

There are so many questions surrounding this fake document which most people at University of Zimbabwe can easily confirm that in deed this is a fake degree. It is very unfair for some of us who are going through tough times to work for such a qualification. Where did Grace Mugabe study for her master's? Which institution? What is the name of the qualification which she was awarded? It is of public knowledge that she has been failing proficiency English test in England when she attempted to study for her first degree, then within a short space of time one would then wounder that she already has a PhD? One cannot jump from Ordinary Level to PhD and this must be well investigated and bring all culprits to book. Mnangagwa made it clear in Davos that Mugabe is the only person who enjoys his immunity from prosecution, and the rest should simply face the law.

Did Grace Mugabe Defend Her Thesis?

What I know is after completing the proposal stage, your paper goes to the graduate committee or ethics committee for approval. From there you will then have to make some numerous publications and also research papers which you will present on academic platforms. After completing all those stages you also go to the ground and make surveys, mixed methods using quantitative and qualitative methods and then when you have completed you then defend your thesis according to your university calendars. My question is where did Grace Mugabe defend her thesis? Which room number? Who was there? Which class? Who were the panelists? Whom did she defend with? This shows clearly that this degree is fake and we call upon all relevant arms of law to arrest all the culprits and together with the former first lady should be brought to book for bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.

Why Publishing the Phd Online Now?

When Grace Mugabe was awarded this free degree on a silver platter there was so much public outcry of which Mugabe and other key stakeholders ignored the claim because Grace enjoyed her immunity from anything. Despite numerous calls to have Nyagura fired, the PhD degree was not availed to anyone even the University senate never saw the document because they were working under instructions. This clearly points out that Nyagura is very corrupt and we call upon his resignation from the University of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research – SIPAR TRUST, which is responsible for policy analysis and research. He is also an academic and researcher. He holds a BA, MA from Solusi University, and he also holds a Masters of Development Studies from University of Lusaka, Zambia. He is currently enrolled at University of KwaZulu Natal University in South Africa (PHD in Development Studies). He is also an adviser to many financial and political institutions within and outside Zimbabwe. He can be contacted at southerninstitutepar@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

16 mins ago | 85 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

18 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

28 mins ago | 252 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 738 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

2 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2137 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1276 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 646 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1179 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5379 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4141 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 681 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days