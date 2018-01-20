Latest News Editor's Choice


Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

Some people are just important in life and are there for a reason. Look at Sir Wicknell Chivayo , if he was not there where we going to have all that fun we have on social media? Sir Wicknell truly evolves a lot of feelings in people. His posts he makes on social media makes everyone feel something. Some feel jealous , some feel poor, some feel motivated, some feel bad, some feel bad etc. Everyone in this world no matter how rich, poor, good or bad they may seem to be, we all learning something from that. Life which is not inform but unique is much more fun, enjoyable and less stressing.

If we were all the same, how were we going to learn or understand something. No wonder why some of us are intelligent and some not intelligent. Intelligent people (bright students) help the more intelligent people (teacher or educators) or work with them to help the those of little or know intelligence (dull students) to understand what they are missing. Even in a class, if there is a best student, he will never be best in each and every subject. There are some subjects or a subject that he needs someone else or one of the students assist him with.

We are all unique for a purpose, not just for a purpose but for a very important purpose. If everyone rich was going to be humble like Mr Strive Masiyiwa, was life going to be enjoyable? Were we going to learn something from someone? Yes we can see that humbleness brings respect and pride in some kind of way.

Look at Sir Wicknell and Strive Masiyiwa, they are all rich but who is the most respected? Ever asked yourself why Strive Masiyiwa is respected that much? However, I do not blame those people with pride because in some kind of way, some people are learning something. Sir Wicknell can motivate you to work hard because he is showing you the good things money can do for you. There is no way you are going to earn money without any hard work. Whether it is talent or something you learned and qualified for, it still has to be worked hard for. Whether is teaching, dancing, singing, acting, swimming, Levy rings etc. that you can do, work hard to develop it and to make it better each day. It is your own job. What if we all drank beer? Those who seek drink and juice which is non-alcoholic, how were they going to make money. If everyone was made a teacher, who was going to teach who? If all of us were taxi-drivers, who was going to drive who? If we were all singers, who was going to dance for us? If we were all going to be reader, who was going to write for us?

Never look down on anyone in this world, never criticize but watch everything and take what is work taking then leave what is not worth taking. We are all gear to learn and we learn everyday from the things and people around us. Everything around us in life is there for a purpose, you will never see the purpose of a thing unless if you reached to a certain level whereby it is strongly needed. We may not even own a mop in our house, but one day you will need it when water covers the wrong portions of your floor. You might not need matches or flashlight but when you get into the dark at the most difficult place, you will need the light. This does not also mean darkness is not needed, it is important but is needed at also different times which are opposite to when the light is needed. Be who you are, never pretend because you never know who is watching, who is learning and who is benefiting , just be real and original all the time. We are each gifted in a unique and important way. It is our privilege and adventure to discover our own special light.

Most Popular In 7 Days