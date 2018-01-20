Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | Views
Is Africa the s**th*le that United States (US) President Donald Trump was allegedly said to have called it?

Well, being an African myself, based in Africa, and having no plans of ever leaving my homeland, the answer is an emphatic, YES!

My reaction will certainly shock those who proclaim themselves to be pan-Africans, or those nice people, especially Whites - who sincerely believe that we need their help in the defense against vicious Western hegemony.

The chorus will surely be that, it is either I am a White stooge, or a downright fool - comments not too unfamiliar to me.

However, if one were to ask me what the greatest weakness to today's world was, I would bravely answer: political correctness.

If ever there was a single danger to world security - and should surely be an issue for the United Nations (UN) Security Council - political correctness.

The greatest recipe to peace, forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity is honesty.

Nothing is greater.

If ever one needs to be reconciled and be at peace with their neighbour, the cardinal rule is 'honesty'.

No relationship can be sustained without honesty - no matter how brutal.

I have always believed, and preached - especially to my family - that, no blessed are the peacemakers, not the peacekeepers.

There is a huge difference between a peacemaker and a peacekeeper.

A peacekeeper is that one who pretends to like someone or something, just for the sake of keeping the peace - yet, in the mid to long run, this creates further resentment and possible strife.

The peacemaker is the one who says things as they are, not with the intent to cause strife,  but to let the truth be known - as to what they genuinely feel - so as to resolve any issues.

Thus, if, for instance Trump feels that Africa is a s**th**e, then the question is why does he think that - not every African and those 'Mr and Ms Nice People' crying 'racism'.

Trump may have denied ever uttering those words, but we know what he thinks about immigrants, Moslems, and Africans - however, I personally believe that instead of being defensive, we should try to understand where his opinions are coming from.

Is he wrong in his views?

Are not our nations truly a truly disgusting pot of dictators, failed nations, and people who would rather kill each other than make a living for themselves?

Let us also look closely at Moslem countries, is that not the area most  affected by terrorism, by fellow Moslems?

Are not some of the most gruesome acts of terrorism committed in Europe and the US at the hands of Moslems?

Quite frankly, ask any American - including African Americans - whom they would feel safer with, or in which neighbourhood they would feel much safer: Black, Latino, or White?

Let us be brutally honest here!

We all know the answer.

So where does the problem arise - is it because someone dared say it aloud?

How can these problems be resolved if they are not spoken out loudly and clearly?

There are obviously deep-seeded causes to these issues, but the only sure way to resolve them is by first openly speaking about it.

However, if we continued being so defensive, it is akin to an ostrich bidding its head in the sand - we will never know the issues.

Personally, I do not believe there is such a thing as prejudice, just for the sake of prejudice - there has to be an underlying issue.

Let us openly speak about those issues, without fear or favour.

Tell me why you do not want to see me, or for me to be in your neighbourhood - from there, we can openly and honestly resolve our differences...as long as there is a genuine will, not defensiveness and retribution.

If then, Trump says those things about Africa - or any other group of people - instead of boycotting him, or making a show of ourselves, should we not be engaging each other?

I grew up in the midst of cruelty at the hands of White people, as we moved into a 'White' suburb soon after Zimbabwe's independence.

I could have chosen to be bitter and hate all Whites, but did not.

I would rather be honest to them as to how I honestly feel about how they treated me, and how that makes me feel about them.

Nevertheless, I would also want to understand why they did that, without bruising them off as mere racists.

In that way, we can both move forward.

Therefore, let is all honestly take a re-look at what we as simply brush off as prejudice, and be prepared and mature enough to talk about it honestly.

Racism should never be reduced to my simply desiring to be accepted by White people, who then reject me.

It has to be something more serious, something we can sit down and talk about.

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. He is the Programmes Director at the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice). Please call/WhatsApp: +263782283975, or email: zimjustice@gmail.com. Please also 'Like' the 'ZimJustice' page on Facebook.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Elephant lounge suites

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

29 mins ago | 108 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

33 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days