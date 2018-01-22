Wake Up Women - Part 2

Opinion / Columnist

It is like today many men are marrying women who they do not actually know who they really are. The makeup these days seem to be in trouble by women, women are now being abusers of the make-up kits. Make-up is good and I do not have anything against the people who use it or it's manufactures. People should just accept, tolerate, be happy and satisfied because of who they are. I did not know my lips are so not just have a nice shape, but they have also a very good color. The other day, I decided to go out with no lipstick and everyone else was surprise to see the naturals beauty of my lips. Some are even buying breasts, buttocks, hips etc. just to look good and make us go far away from knowing them. There should be introverts the World's Natural Beauty Women's day whereby anyone seen with make-up or anything artificial on his day will be seem as a criminal and get convicted immediately. You will have to wait for another WNBW, that is the following WNBW day so that you can be released.One person mentioned that women these days will start walking with small bottles of water or bigger ones if they are driving(portability), a face towel and a piece of soap so that they can first ask a woman to wash her face so that they get to know each other better.Some women are so embarrassing, they are not even proud to be called women…they do not just accept who they are. Yes make-up in moderate is good because it helps you maintain and not changing you from who you are. Too much of anything's becomes too bad.Make up has always been a good thing, look at long back when makeup was not so popular like nowadays, the bride only was going to be the one seeing with makeup. This was to distinguish her from others and make her feel like, yet it is indeed her special day. Nowadays, it is even for everyone, people are now paying and getting paid by the use of makeup. Many are becoming makeup artists. Videos and pictures of makeup tutorials and anything related to makeup are now trending on social media and the internet. These days young men will marry old grandmothers because of being misled by these makeups and artificial body organs/parts.Someone even jokingly said anything responsible for the makeups that completely changes a person will never make it to heaven…lol. They say another woman was divorced in the night of her honeymoon when she went to bath first and came back to where the husband was. The husband was shocked and surprised which let him to file for a divorce. This happened in Japan. This then reminded everyone that they should sometimes go completely natural just to make sure that the person they are in a serious relationships will know them really better since and get used to them it has destroyed many marriages. Never rush into marriages, no each other better first. It is better to take time while studying a person but never take too long because it might destroy a lot of things and make some lose better opportunities. Here is also skin bleaching, I once wrote about it check onhttps://lifetalkwithbelinda.wordpress.com/2017/03/13/skin-bleaching/A thin person is seen to be adding flesh on her neck because of makeup. Some women will be domestically abused because of deceiving.Look at the examples below...