Peter Munetsi murdered on coup day

10 hrs ago
This Zhuwao Brief Reloaded (ZBR) is dedicated to the memory of the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi.

On this day, Saturday 27th January 2018, the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi are gathered for his memorial service. The late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi was born on 10th April 1962. The late Peter Munetsi, also known as Comrade Kasina, was brutally murdered on 15th November 2017 by the coup conspirators and terrorist junta.

I can never lay claim to knowing the real Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi. I do not know his wife. I do not know his children. I do not know his family. But what I do know is that the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi did not deserve to die. Mai Munetsi did not deserve to become a widow. Her children did not deserve to lose their father. The Munetsi family did not deserve to lose one of their own relatives. His friends and colleagues did not deserve to lose a comrade. Zimbabwe did not deserve to lose the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi.

It was sad to note the reactions of twimbos when Professor Jonathan Moyo posted a twit on 17th January 2018 highlighting that the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi was brutally murdered by the coup conspirators and the terrorist junta on 15th November 2017. The bulk of the reactions on twitter focussed on denigrating the person of Professor Jonathan Moyo at the expense of interrogating the circumstances surrounding one of the numerous murders committed during the coup in Zimbabwe.

I am also aware that EDiots will focus on denigrating me instead of paying tribute to the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi. But the stubborn fact remains that the coup that was executed in Zimbabwe was by no stretch of the imagination bloodless. It is sad that a significant number of people have been lied to and hoodwinked. This has been facilitated by the British Government, in particular, with the assistance of media entities that are part of the British establishment.

This is evidenced by the fact that EDiot Mnangagwa paid special tribute and expressed immense gratitude to two British Prime Ministers, namely Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Both of these ladies have assisted EDiot Mnangagwa to run away from the various atrocities that have been the hallmark of his existence.

Whilst Theresa May is fully aware of the fact that EDiot Mnangagwa's regime is illegitimate, illegal and the result of a bloody coup, her administration has been providing support which includes trying to persuade other nations to accept the coup conspirators and terrorist junta. There has been no meaningful engagement between May's administration and Harare to justify the fact that Rory Stewart, Britain's Africa Minister, met EDiot Mnangagwa an hour after the so-called inauguration.

The British Government supported the coup conspirators and terrorist junta because they were sold the story that President Mugabe's closeness to those described as G40, which included in particular Professor Jonathan Moyo and Vice President Mphoko, was likely to lead to the exposure of Britain's complicity in the disturbances that occurred in Matebeleland in the early 1980's. This story was made more alarming to the British Government as they were also told that Vice President Mphoko's responsibility for the National Healing Portfolio would expose them since he had extensive knowledge of EDiot Mnangagwa's intelligence manoeuvres during those years.

EDiot Mnangagwa's gratitude to Margaret Thatcher is founded on how the British Government has assisted EDiot Mnangagwa and Chiwenga to hide their involvement and complicity in the abduction and murder of western tourists in June1982 in Matebeleland. At that time, Chiwenga was the commander of 1 Brigade in the Region, whilst EDiot Mnangagwa was the Minister responsible for intelligence.

As we remember the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi, it is important that we must never allow ourselves to be appeased by the coup conspirator and terrorist junta. I have been told that the act of appeasement is to feed the crocodile in the hope that it will eat you last.

My appeal to all of you is to have the family of the late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi in mind. You may hate Patrick Zhuwao, but don't feed the memory of late Peter "Comrade Kasina" Munetsi to ngwena in the hope that he will eat you last.

Iwe neni tine basa. Umkhulu loMsebenzi.

Asante Sana.

Source - Patrick Zhuwao
