Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | Views
When someone ask me about Marriage or when am I gonna get married I say not now because I strongly feel that there is a lot more that I need to learn. Never trust these men, any moment they can change. It is not as good as you see it in public and all that, you never know what happens behind closed doors. Do not see them happy and all lovey-dovey out there and admire.

The most pretenders I know are married people especially in the presence of their kids. They can not show that they are fighting or are not in good books to their kids, they always pretend to be cool with each other. Marriage is not a child's play and is a very important decision in life. Do not rush because everyone is doing it, get married because you are ready and have met the person who satisfies you with everything you need.

Remember no one is perfect and finding a perfect person is highly impossible but find someone who is closer to what you want.Always bear in mind that no perfect person exists so always leave a room for that. Take your time to decide and choose, never just rush into things because some things might even cost you your life. How many admired the love and affection Souljah love and Bounty Lisa had for each other? Who could have thought that domestic violence was gonna be part of their marriage. There are many examples of celebrity couples and non-celebrity couples involved in domestic violence.

There are many women who are being abused but most might see that they have reached a point of no return but rather choose to get stronger and stay. Domestic violence is real, never hesitate to fight for your rights, save your life. Never let a man take you or use you as his punching bag, domestic violence should end. Never wait until you are completely destroyed. Report… each and every individual's life is important. Not everything that glitters is gold, take note of that.

Why do people cling to relationships that have already died? Is that being desperate or it is another form of love? I don't really get the sense here. Another thing, people now want relationships not because of love but for social media. You keep holding on because you are now in fear of what people are going to say since your Instagram and Facebook is full of your pics with Bae. Just delete those pictures and move on, yes people are going to question you and all that but it is all part of the journey. If it has no future or is purposeless, then let it go. Date with a purpose.

