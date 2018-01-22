Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | Views
In one of the many interviews President Mnangagwa gave in Davos, Switzerland, President Mnangagwa agreed on the need to allow Zimbabweans in the diaspora to vote. He did not give much detail on how this was going to happen or whether it would happen quickly enough for them to vote in this year's election. This has been such a very emotive issue and it is not surprising that many Zimbabweans have jumped on to it like a dog to an old bone that has yet to yield the marrow.

It is a tried and tasted Zanu-PF diversionary tactic, the diaspora vote is nothing more than a bull's unbroken thigh bone to puppy; not a dog, a puppy. The puppy knows the bone has plenty of marrow to yield but it is also as hard as granite; all the poor creature can do is lick the bone. What everyone should be concerned about is President Mnangagwa's repeated promise to hold free and fair elections and yet doing nothing to make this happen. What good is having the diaspora vote if the elections are rigged?

The elections are due in six months at the latest, it is impossible to see how diaspora voter registration can be carried out in time to include them on a national voters' roll this late. And, more significantly, what will the nation gain from having some people in the diaspora able to vote if the Zanu-PF is able to blatant rig the local vote to secure 60 to 70% a landslide victory!

When it was clear that MDC leaders had sold-out during the GNU and had not implemented even one democratic reform; SADC leaders did not hesitate to ask for the 2013 elections to be postponed.

"In 2013 the Maputo Summit, in June 2013, before the elections, the Maputo Summit was all about having the elections postponed - the SADC summit. I went there," Dr Ibbo Mandaza explained to Violet Gonda.

"I was there at the Summit and Mugabe pretended to agree to a postponement of the elections. If you recall, the postponement was based on the need to reform at least electoral laws.

"And after that Summit, Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, all of them were called to a separate meeting by the Heads of State of SADC in the absence of Mugabe, that same evening. And they were told; I was sitting there outside the room with Mac Maharaj; they were told 'if you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done'."

It should be noted that SADC leaders had very right to ask for elections to be postponed. The region body was the guarantor of the 2008 Global Political Agreement which had called for the implementation of the raft of democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu-PF blatantly rigging and repeat the barbarism of the 2008 elections. SADC leaders arm twisted Mugabe to get him to agree to the need for democratic reforms.

SADC leaders did their best to remind Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends to implement the reforms but they were ignored. As we know, MDC leaders also ignored SADC leaders' warning not to contest the 2013 elections without first implementing the reforms.
Five years later from the rigged July 2013 elections, we still face the same political situation - new elections but still with not even one democratic reform to stop Zanu-PF rigging the vote implemented! No even one!

Yes President Mnangagwa has been promising that the elections will be free, fair and credible but has not implemented even one democratic reform that SADC leaders called for in 2013. The Army, ZEC, the Police, Public Media, etc., etc. are still staffed with Zanu-PF loyalists whose commitment to the party's no-regime-change mantra is as unshakable as ever.

Indeed, contrary to his public platitudes of free and fair elections, Mnangagwa has been implementing Zanu-PF's carefully laid out vote rigging plans the party has used in the past. He bought the Chiefs the new trucks, a bribe Mugabe had promised. The Chiefs have always done a sterling job of threatening rural voters and frog marching them to Zanu-PF rallies and then to vote for the party. President Mnangagwa wanted the Chiefs to know that he, just like Mugabe, appreciated their blind loyalty and, more significantly, will happily pay the bribe.

Two weeks ago Engelbert Rugeje, the man President Mnangagwa appointed Zanu-PF Political Commissar, was in Masvingo Province, his old stamping ground, telling the people that the wanton violence of 2008 and 2013 elections will return if they do not vote for Zanu-PF. The people know Rugeje is not Father Christmas sending the message of good will. Last week it emerges that Zanu-PF operatives have amassed an impressive data base of people's voter registration details.
President Mnangagwa keeps talking of holding free and fair elections and yet continues to blatantly disregard everything to make free elections possible. He is like a hyena that denies that it does not eat rotten meat but its bad breath gives the game away!

So, what should be the national response to the certainty there will be NO free, fair and credible elections?

The only logical response is for the people of Zimbabwe to have absolutely nothing to do with these flawed and illegal elections. After 38 years of Zanu-PF blatantly rigged elections, it is insane to keep taking part in such elections.
SADC leaders were 100% right in advising Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends not to contest the 2013 elections until reforms are implemented.

The nation's response to Zanu-PF's stubborn refusal to implement the democratic reforms everyone agrees are absolutely necessary for free, fair and credible elections must be clear and unambiguous. Free, fair and credible elections are a fundamental right; not a privilege that Zanu-PF can continue to deny the people willy-nilly for the selfish purpose that Zanu-PF and Zanu-PF alone must rule Zimbabwe regardless of the democratic wishes of the electorate.
Of course, there is nothing President Mnangagwa would want more than for the elections to go ahead without  ever implementing even one democratic reforms to dilute the party's carte blanche powers to rig elections this year or ever.
"Zanu-PF ichatonga! Igotonga! Imi muchigo hukura. Nokuhukura!" (Zanu-PF will rule! And rule! While you (demanding the implementation of reforms) bark! And bark!) President Mnangagwa has said repeatedly it has become his all-day all-night cock crow!

It would a great tragedy if Zanu-PF's corrupt, vote rigging and autocratic rule was to continue for another five more years because the nation, once again failed to send a clear message on the need for democratic reforms. The confusion this time, coming from those in the diaspora because the cunning and cynical Zanu-PF regime dangled the diaspora knowing only too well it will never deliver.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.co.uk
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

4by 4 twin cab on sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Ford focus on sale

Sofa for sale

Classic handbags on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Canon camera on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

20 mins ago | 150 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

40 mins ago | 440 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2041 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1698 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 838 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Highlanders draft constitution

7 hrs ago | 115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days