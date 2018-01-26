Chamisa exposes the MDC alliance in Mutare

Opinion / Columnist

The MDC Alliance's fragile foundation has been exposed, as one of the MDC-T vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa took a swipe at his party spokesperson, Obert Gutu for going against Alliance arrangements regarding fielding of candidates for the 2018 elections.Chamisa was speaking at a poorly attended MDC Alliance rally held in Mutare over the weekend."The MDC Alliance is irreversible, the MDC Alliance is the only game in town. Those who think that it is not a good idea should go and revise your minds and align yourselves," said Chamisa.This was a direct attack on Gutu who has been adamant in pursuit of the Harare East constituency seat which had been reserved for Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) as per Alliance resolutions.The junior MDC vice president also made an outlandish populist claim that his embattled party was the one responsible for President Mugabe's resignation and tried to down play the role of President Mnangagwa in the negotiations that led to President Mugabe's stepping down."Takavarova pekutanga tikaendesa vaMugabe kunozorora. Taakupedzisa basa muna November five months from now (we defeated them when we ended the rule of (President Robert) Mugabe and made him resign. Now we will finish them off in November, five months from now)," claimed Chamisa.Chamisa went on to confirm that his party had indeed demanded the continuations of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe until such a time his party gets into power."Patakasangana naTrump akatibvunza kuti mari yamunoda kuti nyika ifambe imarii, isu tikati 15 billion. VaBiti vakanga vakapedza maculculations, zvikanzi mari iyoyo vakomana hainonoki kana murimi. (When we met {President Donald} Trump he asked us how much we would need if we got into power and we said 15 Billion. Biti had already made the necessary calculation. Trump promised that if we are to win the election this money would not take time to be released to us)," said Chamisa.Chamisa's comments on President Trump's supposed financial promise dovetail with those of Biti who similarly confirmed that their Alliance was the one holding the people of Zimbabwe at ransom on the condition that they are elected into power."We are the ones with the keys to this economy, just elect us into office and our friends will be more than willing to release financial aid to us," said Biti after their ill-fated trip to USA in December last year.