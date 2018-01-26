Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Computer vs human mind!

8 hrs ago | Views
To people who work with a computer to service clients, let me give you a free lesson. The fact that what I am  telling you doesn't appear on the computer doesn't necessarily mean my information is not true or irrelevant. A computer has data but I have complete details about my life, know the difference. A computer is a programmed system but I am not programmed. It only knows what was captured, but I know everything about my life. So don't only rely on what the computer says, listen to facts, make your research, then use your computer. This is common sense to me.

Computers were invented to improve our lives and to make things easier for us and it does a good job. Really technology as a whole plays a significant role in our lives on daily basis. However we shouldn't stop to use our common sense just because we are using computers. We should appreciate the fact that computers are here to help us and improve our lives where necessary, but we shouldn't give a computer system power over the mind. The mind is the most powerful system, only if we can allow it to perform it's functions effectively, without disturbing it with man made things. Even man made things such as computers, are the results of the intellect. We should use our mind and work with a computer, we must not expect a computer to think for us it won't because it is programmed.

The mind can bringforth solutions, a computer can't. But it can capture the solutions and assist to analyse and illustrate and store for future use. We are more useful to computers than they are to us. Some people who work with computers they think a computer is intelligent and that's not true, human beings are. A computer only does what a human being programmed it to do. And it is limited to certain things, unlike us our minds are not...Let us keep on taking advantage of technology without compromising the abilities of our God given brains, the power of a mindset.

Shikobela is a committed minister at Holy Faith Family Church, and a passionate motivational speaker whose emphasis is centered around the plight of the youth. He is also a political and social conscious author with his first book named "Invisible Victories" to be launched in March.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Eric Shikobela
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Classic handbags on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

2007, vauxhall minibus

4by 4 twin cab on sale

On sale are potatoes

Sofa for sale

Couches for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF tribalists chase school head away

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Scholaship programmes not transparent - ZCGG

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Itai Dzamara remembered in London

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Drama as witness collapses in court

5 hrs ago | 1012 Views

MDC big brother mentality is the problem - NPP

5 hrs ago | 495 Views

Trouble in the MDC Alliance

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Armed robbers arrested at accident scene

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Gukurahundi discussions 'stinks to high hell'

8 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Zimbabwe targets HIV free generation by 2030

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

ZNA distances self from soldiers terror claims in Nkayi

9 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Chamisa exposes the MDC alliance in Mutare

10 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Of MDC-T crisis and the man Strive Masiwa

10 hrs ago | 4607 Views

Driver runs over two people

12 hrs ago | 2776 Views

'I am in hell on earth'

12 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 11468 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

12 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3905 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

15 hrs ago | 4408 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 8148 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

15 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

15 hrs ago | 5940 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

15 hrs ago | 2296 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

15 hrs ago | 949 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

15 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Man grows breasts

15 hrs ago | 2237 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

15 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

15 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

15 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

17 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

17 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

17 hrs ago | 850 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

17 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

17 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

17 hrs ago | 5808 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

17 hrs ago | 872 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

17 hrs ago | 750 Views

Domestic violence must fall

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

18 hrs ago | 2260 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

18 hrs ago | 871 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

18 hrs ago | 777 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

18 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

18 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

19 hrs ago | 930 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days