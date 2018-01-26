Latest News Editor's Choice


Trouble in the MDC Alliance

It would seem that there is a huge problem in the MDC alliance. By analysing the speech by one of the Alliance Principals, Mr  J. Ngarivhume it seems that there are huge battles going on in the background.

He said in his speech,  "I was recently in Masvingo and there were people spreading lies that the party with the greatest supporters in a constituency will be the one contesting in the constituency." He however did not mention who the people spreading the lies were?

But he then went on to say " I would also like to say to our leaders, it is important that we work together and sow the spirit of working together in our people. " Keyword "SOW"

I am certain that it must be the leadership of some of the political parties in the alliance. And from the statements above, MDC T is the one most likely to be saying those things since it is common knowledge that it is the one with the greatest numbers.

I personally think MDC might just be about to back stab its alliance partners, or if not so, someone within the party is doing.

I found the speech on Jacob Ngarivhume's official website. https://www.jacobngarivhume.com/single-post/2018/01/29/Unity-Is-The-Key-Mutare-Speech




Carthoris Carter
Most Popular In 7 Days