Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | Views
A very interesting article Farai Maguwu, thank you. See "After Chamisa Defeats Mnangagwa A 2nd Coup Is Likely" Zimeye

Just a few pointers:

"Chamisa made the right observation when he outlined the MDC Alliance demands, which included electoral reforms," you said.

What reforms can be implemented this late in the day?

In any case, all the MDC factions have all boycotted by-elections since the 2013 elections on pretext of "No reform, no elections!" The parties have all since said they will contest this year's elections regardless of the fact that not even one reform was implemented. The Alliance can demand reforms all it wants but as long as Zanu-PF knows they will contest the election with no reforms, they will ignore the demands.  

"The party is fully appraised, from what I heard yesterday, that this election is grossly tilted in favour of ZANU-PF by virtue of the military interference in politics. Its even worse than 2013 when the military was operating behind the scenes. The 2018 election is clearly between the MDC Alliance and the Zimbabwe National Army. In the very unlikely event that Chamisa defeats Mnangawa, the military will move in to restore legacy," you say.

Zanu-PF made a big mistake in 2008 of allowing election process to go ahead when the party was not 100% certain it has the numbers to win the elections outright. In 2013 the party went to the elections knowing it had the numbers be in in the form of the hundreds of thousands of rural voters who were frog marched to vote for Zanu-PF, the hooded party youths bussed around casting multiple votes, etc. The party is going to rig the vote so Mnangagwa defeated all his challengers, there will be no need to stage another mess coup.

"What was possibly the most fascinating thing yesterday, more than all the speeches combined, was a military helicopter that was flying around the rally venue for several hours during the rally. The helicopter was hovering very few meters above ground that many people went out of their homes to try and understand what was going on. One would expect a serious opposition to lodge a complaint with parliament, Ministry of Defence, Head of State and Government and SADC and the African Union about this blatant and irresponsible show of force by the military against the opposition. They should also brief all the diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe about this. But this is Zimbabwe where the abnormal is now very normal," you argued.

Well, I am very disappointed in you my brother; I never pegged you as politically naïve!

No MDC Alliance leader, with any sense of shame, would dare complain to SADC leaders about Zanu-PF's vote rigging shenanigans! It is a matter of public record that SADC leaders have advised MDC leaders, by extension all the country's opposition politicians and Zimbabwe public, not to contest in country's flawed and illegal election process until democratic reforms are implemented.

"If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done," SADC leaders warned Morgan Tsvangirai and the other MDC leaders in June 2013.

As we all know MDC leaders ignored the advice back then and they ignoring it today! What else do you, Farai Maguwu, want SADC, AU or anyone else to do? 


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.co.uk
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDc, #Maguru, #SADC

Comments

For sale is canon projector

On sale is telescope

Maq washing powder on sale

Acer laptop on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

On sale are potatoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2422 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2014 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4921 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2495 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

6 hrs ago | 4278 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

6 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 919 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 725 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days