'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

A very interesting article Farai Maguwu, thank you. See "After Chamisa Defeats Mnangagwa A 2nd Coup Is Likely" ZimeyeJust a few pointers:"Chamisa made the right observation when he outlined the MDC Alliance demands, which included electoral reforms," you said.What reforms can be implemented this late in the day?In any case, all the MDC factions have all boycotted by-elections since the 2013 elections on pretext of "No reform, no elections!" The parties have all since said they will contest this year's elections regardless of the fact that not even one reform was implemented. The Alliance can demand reforms all it wants but as long as Zanu-PF knows they will contest the election with no reforms, they will ignore the demands."The party is fully appraised, from what I heard yesterday, that this election is grossly tilted in favour of ZANU-PF by virtue of the military interference in politics. Its even worse than 2013 when the military was operating behind the scenes. The 2018 election is clearly between the MDC Alliance and the Zimbabwe National Army. In the very unlikely event that Chamisa defeats Mnangawa, the military will move in to restore legacy," you say.Zanu-PF made a big mistake in 2008 of allowing election process to go ahead when the party was not 100% certain it has the numbers to win the elections outright. In 2013 the party went to the elections knowing it had the numbers be in in the form of the hundreds of thousands of rural voters who were frog marched to vote for Zanu-PF, the hooded party youths bussed around casting multiple votes, etc. The party is going to rig the vote so Mnangagwa defeated all his challengers, there will be no need to stage another mess coup."What was possibly the most fascinating thing yesterday, more than all the speeches combined, was a military helicopter that was flying around the rally venue for several hours during the rally. The helicopter was hovering very few meters above ground that many people went out of their homes to try and understand what was going on. One would expect a serious opposition to lodge a complaint with parliament, Ministry of Defence, Head of State and Government and SADC and the African Union about this blatant and irresponsible show of force by the military against the opposition. They should also brief all the diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe about this. But this is Zimbabwe where the abnormal is now very normal," you argued.Well, I am very disappointed in you my brother; I never pegged you as politically naïve!No MDC Alliance leader, with any sense of shame, would dare complain to SADC leaders about Zanu-PF's vote rigging shenanigans! It is a matter of public record that SADC leaders have advised MDC leaders, by extension all the country's opposition politicians and Zimbabwe public, not to contest in country's flawed and illegal election process until democratic reforms are implemented."If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done," SADC leaders warned Morgan Tsvangirai and the other MDC leaders in June 2013.As we all know MDC leaders ignored the advice back then and they ignoring it today! What else do you, Farai Maguwu, want SADC, AU or anyone else to do?