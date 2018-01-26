Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | Views
Children nowadays or learners should be taught about entrepreneurship from the word go. Same like kids are taught in most developed countries like China and Japan, kids are taught from crèche or primary regarding what they want to do. Parents or teachers can clearly see what they child is interested in then they start developing and working on that. It need one to concentrate and focus when raising a child so that we identify what the child need, wants or what the child contains in itself. Instead of adding and forcing many more things that can even cause confusion, we now focus on what is already there… that's what I choose to call entrepreneurship.

Always search for the good in everyone and in everything. Your time of focusing on the negative that might eventually lead to your downfall is limited. It will be positive vibes all the way. A positive environment is the favorite place of comfort for success to settle.

For example in the picture above, when it rains, it is not everyone who is happy to receive the rain. Entrepreneurs are wise people and are people with a positive view of everything. They start to see this rain as a good thing. Hence collecting the rain water for farming, storage and drinking etc. He just thought deeper and saw this as an opportunity, when there are water crises he can even start a business of selling water. It is easy for entrepreneurs to succeed because they can search for only the good and work on it no matter how hard the whole situation ya seem to be but they always find or see something good.

Grow and develop your child into an entrepreneur for a better world…. Instill positive mind into your children as they grow, that is the power of positive thinking.

#entrepreneur #positivethinking #positive #success #future #generations #development


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

For sale is canon projector

On sale is telescope

Maq washing powder on sale

Acer laptop on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

On sale are potatoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2409 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2012 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4913 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2495 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1391 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

6 hrs ago | 4277 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

6 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 917 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 724 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 744 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1063 Views

January disease kills 2 000 cattle

7 hrs ago | 280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days