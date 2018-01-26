Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

Opinion / Columnist

Children nowadays or learners should be taught about entrepreneurship from the word go. Same like kids are taught in most developed countries like China and Japan, kids are taught from crèche or primary regarding what they want to do. Parents or teachers can clearly see what they child is interested in then they start developing and working on that. It need one to concentrate and focus when raising a child so that we identify what the child need, wants or what the child contains in itself. Instead of adding and forcing many more things that can even cause confusion, we now focus on what is already there… that's what I choose to call entrepreneurship.Always search for the good in everyone and in everything. Your time of focusing on the negative that might eventually lead to your downfall is limited. It will be positive vibes all the way. A positive environment is the favorite place of comfort for success to settle.For example in the picture above, when it rains, it is not everyone who is happy to receive the rain. Entrepreneurs are wise people and are people with a positive view of everything. They start to see this rain as a good thing. Hence collecting the rain water for farming, storage and drinking etc. He just thought deeper and saw this as an opportunity, when there are water crises he can even start a business of selling water. It is easy for entrepreneurs to succeed because they can search for only the good and work on it no matter how hard the whole situation ya seem to be but they always find or see something good.Grow and develop your child into an entrepreneur for a better world…. Instill positive mind into your children as they grow, that is the power of positive thinking.