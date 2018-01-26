If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

Opinion / Columnist

If Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels or Hermann Goering had turned up at Davos!Davos has come and gone. The list of those who appeared on this World Economic Forum included "heads of state (Donald Trump!), international financiers (Christine Lagarde!), titans of industry (Ginni Rometty!), high-profile academics (Adam Grant!), well-heeled philanthropists (George Soros!), and royalty (Queen Rania!) from around the world." Added to this list are tin-pot dictators, human rights violators and genocidaires.But we all know that this international world that condemns Holocaust and rightfully so, will not have invited Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels or Hermann Goering to such a gathering.And if the organisers of this Forum had invited Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels or Hermann Goering, imaging they were still alive and governing the German state today, the whole world would have reacted strongly and condemned such an invitation. The Jewish Nation, rightfully so, would have condemned such an act and caused a world outcry.The state of Israel, rightfully so, would have been swift in its condemnation of the move.The state of Switzerland would have thrust itself in a political and economic cul de sac by allowing such a move.The careers of the organisers of this Forum would have come to an end in the twinkling of an eye. Their business empires would have received immediate sanctions and within a blink of an eye those businesses would have been liquidated. It would have been suicidal for them to invite Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels or Hermann Goering. It would have been game over for them and their businesses.African tyrants, tin-pot dictators and genocidalists of all shapes and sizes and others across the world are however given a red carpet at these gatherings. Is a European tyrant, tin-pot dictator and genocidalist any different from an African one or any other in any other part of the world? What is it that African dictators and other dictators around the world offer at the table that endears them to such forums and organisers? What is the trade off? If Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and Hermann Goering were not good for Europe and all humanity, why are African tyrants, tin-pot dictators and genocidalists good for Africa, Asia, Americas and all humanity?While questioning the world on these issues of serious concern, The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) is calling on all Matebeles and friends of the Matebele resident in the UK to come and attend its 2nd organised Matebele Genocide Demo outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK on the 10thFebruary 2018 from 1pm to 5pm to keep the matter of Matebele Genocide on the international radar for official recognition by the international community and for mapping strategies for proper redress. It is now a count down to the 10th Feb. For once let us stand up for our Rights and be counted by attending this Demo.The Movement is also organising its first Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide Diaspora Conference on the 12th May 2018 in London where high profile personalities will grace the Conference and support the people of Matebeleland in advancing further the demand for Truth, Justice and Reparations for the Genocide. The venue for the Conference will be given nearer the time and all human rights defenders are invited to the conference. It is not over that which is not over and resolved. The genocide can not be relegated to "letting bygones be bygones".For those who know little about the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide kindly click the following links below to learn more about it.https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/news/archive/2017/zimbabwe-cameron/http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/13/britain-chose-willful-blindness-robert-mugabes-notorious-zimbabwe/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/16/uk-downplayed-killings-zimbabwe-mugabe-guard-interests-study-claimsFor further information about the upcoming Demo, kindly contact us on the following numbers:Tel: +447889422695+447763305905Released by 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Information and Publicity Department