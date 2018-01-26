Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | Views
EDITOR,

President Emmerson Mnangagwa must realise that to achieve remarkable rates of economic development is not a stroll in the park.

It is not just about carrying a begging bowl all over the world as there is nothing for nothing in the international world.

Zimbabweans must have been ashamed of Mnangagwa who showed high propensity/tendency to beg at the Davos-Switzerland. What Mnangagwa needs to do is to embrace science and technology as a vehicle for economic development right here in Zimbabwe.

It needs commitment, dedication, individual capability and scientific literacy together with sufficient academic stamina which Mnangagwa himself lacks.

The more Mnangagwa stays as president, the more the ordinary people will see his failures. In addition, those who take over from Mnangagwa must:

- Eliminate corruption by government officials

- Prioritise Stem education and Stem employment in the productive sector to ensure scientific leadership and technological advancement and or development in the following sectors of the economy e.g. (a) aeronautical (b) hydraulic and pneumatic (c) automobile (d) pharmaceutical and (e) computers and cellphones.

- Scientific industries must be headed by qualified scientific personnel at ministerial level.

- Criminalise the use of spikes by national and municipal police.

- Reduce employment in the non-productive sectors e.g. the security guard industry, president's office (CIO), police and army and absorb them in the productive sector.

- Ensure accelerated employment creation in housing construction, orchard development, fabrication and welding industries.

- Join the Commonwealth family of nations to harvest accumulated benefits of colonisation and improve international relations.

- Trim Cabinet size from 22 to  three (ministry of Arts, ministry of Commerce and ministry of Science)

- Reduce international trips by the president and members of the Cabinet.

- Trim presidential entourage to three cars and four security operatives.

- The Constitution must be re-written in order to promote optimal and increased capacity utilisation of private and government assets e.g. automobiles, offices, farms and industries etc. All laws must pass the national prosperity test before assent. The Constitution must outlaw interviews and psychometric tests and introduce recruitment sciences.

- Educate citizens on the disadvantages of democracy and carry out a referendum to ban elections as a method of choosing leaders whilst ignoring proven educational attainments, talent and experience. The move will save millions of dollars being wasted in value subtracting elections.
There must be citizen education on the disadvantages of democracy and then government must carry out a referendum to ban the foreign practice of democracy and replace it with meritocracy or knowledge-based autocracy.

Tendai Peter Munyanduri.

Harare

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Ford focus on sale

For sale are top notch watches

Cowdray park 6roomed

Comforters on sale

Sofa for sale

On sale are potatoes

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

For sale is honda fit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

34 mins ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

49 mins ago | 603 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

58 mins ago | 568 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2369 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5539 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 841 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1829 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days