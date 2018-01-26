Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | Views
"Former white farmers who had their properties and assets seized during the Fast Track Land Reform Programme in the early 2000s are reported to have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding a compensation of US$8.6 Billion. The farmers wrote to the president just after his inauguration in November last year," reported Spotlight Zimbabwe.

There are many Zanu PF chefs, who became millionaires literally overnight, because they got a piece of paper saying they were the new owner of Farm XYZ measuring so many thousand hectares complete with all the fixed and movable assets including buildings, animals and crops on the said property worth millions of dollars. The evicted farm owner was often forced to leave with the shirt on his back and very little else. Some were hurried off the farm with a boot or worse.

Many thinking Zimbabweans have condemned the barbarism and gross injustice of the Zanu PF's racist and politically motivated land reform; at the time and still do so to this day. Zanu PF allowed the farm invasion to flare up during elections periods; the violence would spread to include the rest of the country - directed at the opposition supporters who were accused of siding with the white farmers.

However, the white farmers demanding compensation must accept that their demands must be directed and single out, like heat seeking missile, those individuals who benefited from the farm seizures. The white farmers must seek out those overnight millionaires, many of who are still living at the farms and demand they be paid fair compensation and recover what they can if the individuals cannot pay.

Many of Zimbabwe's ruling elite, who are the new multiple farm owners, are filthy rich.  The white farmers will only have to shake them a little and $1.3 million diamond rings; 40 gold watches; mansions in Singapore, SA, Zimbabwe; posh cars; millions is bank accounts under different names; etc. The white farmers will be cursing themselves for having demanded only $8.6 billion compensation!

The idea that bill to compensate the white farmers must be added to the nation debt is a none-starter. Ordinary Zimbabweans, who include the white farmers' workers who were booted off the farm too at the same time as the white farmers, are as much victims of the farm seizures as the white farmers themselves.

It is a matter of historic record that farm invasions was one of the major causes of Zimbabwe's economic collapse; the country is yet to recover. Today 90% of our people are out of work and a staggering 72.3% of the population are living on US$1.00 or less a day. If these people are going to be burdened a massive US$ 8.6 billion debt then to whatever economic recovery period the nation was projecting one must add 50 years - not that economic recovery to a nation that has sunk this deep is ever a certainty, it is not.  

Those who benefited from the seizures of the white farms must pay the white farmers their dues. To ask the Zimbabwe taxpayer to foot the compensation bill is collective punishment designed to allow the looters to continue to benefit from the ill-got loot - double dipping - whilst the ordinary people who have paid dearly because of the economic collapse the farm invasions brought are being forced to pay dearly to compensate the white farmers - double jeopardy.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

For sale is honda fit

Sofa for sale

Suzuki kei for sale

On sale are potatoes

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Vw lt 35

For sale are aluminum windows

1000litre water tank on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

30 mins ago | 210 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

45 mins ago | 549 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

55 mins ago | 529 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2321 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5469 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 838 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1824 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 412 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days