Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

Opinion / Columnist

Editor,The statement by Eddie Cross that "We have to be careful about dropping our pants - we may get raped!" betrays how insensitive he is to victims of human rights abuses.The statement so irrelevant and so irreverently assumes that those who are raped would have dropped their pants.The so-called women rights group remained mum maybe because Cross is above censure. The toddlers who are raped,the elderly who are ragged, the young who are deflowered and the scourge of rape cannot be a subject of sarcasm.I have followed the contempt that Cross has for victims with great disappointment. Not long ago he published some incoherent allusion of a dangerous Ndebele nationalism on the rise. we are Later on he was waxing hysterically about the victims of Gukurahundi and his fallacy of bygones. He needs to slow down and respect other people. The poison from his pen is not good for the country. the victims of Gukurahurundi will not by silenced by threats and insults carried by national papers that were complicit in the murder of civilians.Our demands as victims of Gukurahundi are just and God is own our side. We will not be intimidated or insulted into silence. On the contrary insults like those shamelessly carried by one paper whose dwindling readership is testimonial to its irrelevance to the Matabeleland market have galvanized the resolve to speak openly and strongly against Gukurahundi.The rape victims have never dropped their pants. They have been raped by cowardly men carrying guns and power who are worse than animals. Respect victims. Kanti yini ngawe?Yours faithfully,S. Dube