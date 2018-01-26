Fishing from our own ponds

Opinion / Columnist

If you are a political leader or activist do you know why people follow you on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram?Its because your message, aspirations, vision resonates with them. There will be a few spies, double agents and wavering elements following you, their impact and number is negligible.Why then if these people are already converted and sympathetic to your cause would you worst time, energy and resources preaching to them? When you can raĺly those 'followers' to attack the enemy's fortresses and laagers. Even Jesus preached amongst sinners. He commanded his followers to go conquer the devil. Why would you fish from your own pond? A few converts from sinners are better than a crescendo of Amens from a believing congregation.A few 'likes' from the enemy's accounts, platforms and gatherings is better than a thousand 'likes' from those already following. A single protester from the enemy's camp is more effective than a thousand marchers from the opposition ranks.Let us follow the coupsters and protest from within their ranks. Compatriots turn every gathering of puppet Mnangagwa into a spontaneous protest. Stand alone in the crowd with placard, interrupt his speeches, boo him and his cabals follow them on Facebook and Twitter and ask critical questions, follow them on social occasions, follow them on business meetings and ask questions about Dzamara, Gukurahundi, the coup, Diamonds, corruption, 2008 elections, Murambatsvina, economic decline, soaring prices joblessness and many more.You don't need crowds you alone can make a change, a courageous act from one patriot can change the course of history. Let them have no rest, in their bedrooms, homes and offices the call for justice is a duty to every patriotic citizen.Nyathi BonganiThe patriot