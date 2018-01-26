PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

Opinion / Columnist

One of Joice Mujuru's delegation members sustained a cut on the head when Zanu PF thugs attacked them in Harare today.The incident happened during a ward rally in Glenorah.

Source - Byo24News

