PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

22 mins ago | Views
One of Joice Mujuru's delegation members sustained a cut on the head when Zanu PF thugs attacked them in Harare today.


The incident happened during a ward rally in Glenorah.

Source - Byo24News
