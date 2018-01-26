Joice Mujuru survives political violence in Glen Norah Harare

Opinion / Columnist

Political viloence has resurfaced and erupted at the Spaceman shopping centre in Glen Norah Harare, where Dr Joice Mujuru was about to address supporters in the location at a People's Rainbow Coalition rally in Glenorah Harare today.She survived a brutal attack from a barrage of stones which were thrown by rogue youths suspected to be Zanu PF supporters. The National People's Party youth members stood the ground in protection of Joice Mujuru and barricaded the area.It is so sad that in this day and age we are still practising politics of stone age.This is very retrogressive and unacceptable. We are now into a new political era where we need to be tolerant and accept divergent views under difficult circumstances.We have just come from a very important time as a country where we want to unite all races, tribes and political parties so as to rebuild the country together. Such kind of behaviour does not augur well for a country which is seeking a new political trajectory. Even investors would not like to come in a country where there is political instability. Zimbabwe must be seen as a country with intelligent people who must solve their problems without engaging violence.This should not be allowed at all.Let's hope the perpetrators are brought to book and caged somewhere until elections are done. Then can we keep the faith that there will be free and fair elections in the country with such kind of barbaric behaviour? The government must speedily look at this unemployment crisis like yesterday we have too many thugs with nothing to do but to unleash ugly violence on other people too.We must condone any kind of such political violence with the strongest term it deserves. There is no need for people to fight and open a new can of worms and wound each other.Zimbabwe is a peace loving country and why fighting another dear brother? The President is preaching peace, unity and tolerance and people must listen to his plea. The pepertrators of violence must not be given any place in any society and must face the wrath of the law to send a signal to would be offenders. These overzealous youths have demonstrated their mental retardness in this new era. They don't have powers to stop a sanctioned rally.The police must not delay and must swiftly come and investigate such cases of pilitical violence which have shown an ugly face to the country. They must be fast tracked to court and necessary punitive action effected.