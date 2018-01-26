Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Joice Mujuru survives political violence in Glen Norah Harare

11 hrs ago | Views
Political viloence has resurfaced and erupted at the Spaceman shopping centre in Glen Norah Harare, where Dr Joice Mujuru was about to address supporters in the location at a People's Rainbow Coalition rally in Glenorah Harare today.

She survived a brutal attack from a barrage of stones which were thrown by rogue youths suspected to be Zanu PF supporters. The National People's Party  youth members stood the ground in protection of Joice Mujuru and barricaded the area.

It is so sad that in this day and age we are still practising  politics of stone age.
This is very retrogressive and unacceptable. We are now into a new political era where we need to be tolerant and accept divergent views under difficult circumstances.

We have just come from a very important time as a country where we want to unite all races, tribes and political parties so as to rebuild the country together. Such kind of behaviour does not augur well for a country which is seeking a new political trajectory. Even investors would not like to come in a country where there is political instability. Zimbabwe must be seen as a country with intelligent people who must solve their problems without engaging violence.This should not be allowed at all.

Let's hope the perpetrators are brought to book and caged somewhere until elections are done. Then can we keep the faith that there will be free and fair elections in the country with such kind of barbaric behaviour? The government must speedily look at this unemployment crisis like yesterday we have too many thugs with nothing to do but to unleash ugly violence on other people too.

We must condone any kind of such political violence with the strongest term it deserves. There is no need for people to fight and open a new can of worms and wound each other.

Zimbabwe is a peace loving country and why fighting another dear brother? The President is preaching peace, unity and tolerance and people must listen to his plea. The pepertrators of violence must not be given any place in any society and must face the wrath of the law to send a signal to would be offenders. These overzealous youths have demonstrated their mental retardness in this new era. They don't have powers to stop a sanctioned rally.

The police must not delay and must swiftly come and investigate such cases of pilitical violence which have shown an ugly face to the country. They must be fast tracked to court and necessary punitive action effected.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
E-mail - konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Sofa for sale

Canon camera on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

Acer laptop on sale

Classic handbags on sale

Interior designers available

For sale is canon projector


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK Diaspora pressure Mnangangwa over Itai Dzamara

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Hands off our President Mujuru - NPP Youths

8 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Mnangagwa blocks activist from his Facebook page?

9 hrs ago | 3588 Views

Is there a Ndebele dance called 'muchongoyo'?

9 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Mnangagwa instals land commissioners

10 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Chihuri car case - Fresh details emerge

10 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Arrested for exposing Mzembi 'assassination plot'

10 hrs ago | 3045 Views

UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin visits Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 972 Views

Metbank 'branchless' banking sets new tone for innovative banking

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Who Is SABC's Newly Appointed COO, Chris Maroleng?

10 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mujuru medical report after attempt on her life

10 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Kangai's bail conditions relaxed

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru

11 hrs ago | 1622 Views

MBCA to change name to Nedbank Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe reverses discriminatory land policy

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe government in mine firesale

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

Another Gukurahundi Judas Iscariot humiliated in Mashonaland

12 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Is Trevor Ncube captured by Mnangagwa?

12 hrs ago | 3930 Views

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

12 hrs ago | 1070 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

12 hrs ago | 1721 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

13 hrs ago | 936 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

13 hrs ago | 10309 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

13 hrs ago | 761 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

14 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 12366 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

15 hrs ago | 3994 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

15 hrs ago | 3802 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

15 hrs ago | 650 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

15 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

16 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

16 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

16 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

16 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

16 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

17 hrs ago | 1037 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

17 hrs ago | 4961 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

17 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

17 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

17 hrs ago | 3834 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

17 hrs ago | 2022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days