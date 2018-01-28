Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | Views
While the opposition is working overnight to dislodge the Junta there are members from the opposition who seem bent on advancing the junta.The enemy within is the most dangerous one as he or she knows all your intended moves.

I will not beat about the bush here because people of Zimbabwe need to know the calibre of people we have in our midst.The young look at them and even regard them as the future leaders of Zimbabwe. However, these two who I will single out are hell bent on thwarting opposition success in the coming plebiscite.

Nelson Chamisa is young but he is too ambitious for his age. It does not end there he seems sympathetic to Zanu pf .Just recently he was lying US President had promised them US $15 billion should they win.A few days later the US State department shot off his statement which he had claimed. Imagine a person who dreams one day of being a Zimbabwean leader but is capable of lying.What more does he withhold for the Zimbabwean people. It does not end there ,on being asked by Dr Ibbo Mandaza why they had participated in the march that brought the junta he comes with a response which is shocking. He claims it was an opposition strategy to fight a weakened Zanu pf without Mugabe at the helm. Truth be said MDC -T participated in the march hoping the Junta would reschedule election dates and form a transtional government with MDC T members getting cabinet posts.

The junta after assuming power showed its true colours and said they did not need the opposition. So ,Nelson Chamisa now tells us it was a strategy.lf it was a strategy then it was one planned by a bunch of confused people.

I have always questioned the people we trust to dislodge Zanu pf from power. Zanu pf was easy now know you dealing with the Army disguised as Zanu pf.

Another big serial flopper is Temba Mliswa. He should just come out openly and declare his allegiance to Zanu pf.Whenever he gets a chance it is to advance the Zanu pf now junta in office. He is driven by selfish interests to rise at whatever cost.

As the elections approach I urge all voters to be aware of people like these two.Theirs is a jump onto the gravy train and nothing else.They want power but like most African leaders don't know what to do with it apart from enjoying the perks that come with a public office.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Albert T Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Looking for a plot to rent

Cowdray park 6roomed

Threading beads

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Barham green 3bedroomed

Suzuki kei for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Vw lt 35


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

30 mins ago | 213 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

1 hr ago | 2323 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

3 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1390 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 903 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 668 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 917 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3969 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7507 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4482 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days