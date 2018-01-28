Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

Opinion / Columnist

While the opposition is working overnight to dislodge the Junta there are members from the opposition who seem bent on advancing the junta.The enemy within is the most dangerous one as he or she knows all your intended moves.I will not beat about the bush here because people of Zimbabwe need to know the calibre of people we have in our midst.The young look at them and even regard them as the future leaders of Zimbabwe. However, these two who I will single out are hell bent on thwarting opposition success in the coming plebiscite.Nelson Chamisa is young but he is too ambitious for his age. It does not end there he seems sympathetic to Zanu pf .Just recently he was lying US President had promised them US $15 billion should they win.A few days later the US State department shot off his statement which he had claimed. Imagine a person who dreams one day of being a Zimbabwean leader but is capable of lying.What more does he withhold for the Zimbabwean people. It does not end there ,on being asked by Dr Ibbo Mandaza why they had participated in the march that brought the junta he comes with a response which is shocking. He claims it was an opposition strategy to fight a weakened Zanu pf without Mugabe at the helm. Truth be said MDC -T participated in the march hoping the Junta would reschedule election dates and form a transtional government with MDC T members getting cabinet posts.The junta after assuming power showed its true colours and said they did not need the opposition. So ,Nelson Chamisa now tells us it was a strategy.lf it was a strategy then it was one planned by a bunch of confused people.I have always questioned the people we trust to dislodge Zanu pf from power. Zanu pf was easy now know you dealing with the Army disguised as Zanu pf.Another big serial flopper is Temba Mliswa. He should just come out openly and declare his allegiance to Zanu pf.Whenever he gets a chance it is to advance the Zanu pf now junta in office. He is driven by selfish interests to rise at whatever cost.As the elections approach I urge all voters to be aware of people like these two.Theirs is a jump onto the gravy train and nothing else.They want power but like most African leaders don't know what to do with it apart from enjoying the perks that come with a public office.