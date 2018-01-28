Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

9 hrs ago | Views
THERE may be good reason for the new president's praise for Zimbabwe's former leader.

It is not usual for a person who has seized power through a military coup to heap praise upon his deposed predecessor. Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, however, has used the opportunity presented by several high-profile occasions to extol former president Robert Mugabe's virtues.

He referred to him as "the father of the nation" in his inaugural address and told his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço on a recent visit to Angola that "Mugabe is our revolutionary icon". And to loud applause, he assured African Union (AU) leaders gathered at the just-ended summit that the former Zanu-PF president is well and safe and that his legacy will be preserved.
 
For many, the most notable aspects of Mugabe's legacy are an economy on its knees, a repressive system of governance with a powerful executive controlling all key institutions of state and an unforgotten and unforgiven ethnic cleansing of the Ndebele in the 1980s. This was perpetrated to eliminate the-PF-Zapu party of political rival Joshua Nkomo and establish a one-party state.

Mnangagwa was Mugabe's go-to fix-it person, who stood by Mugabe's side and helped implement his often brutal style of leadership for over 50 years. Yet when it appeared in his interest to do so, without showing so much as a flicker of remorse, Mugabe had no compunction in humiliating Mnangagwa in public and eviscerating his executive powers, before firing him from government altogether. Mnangagwa was forced to flee the country by walking through a minefield into Mozambique, or so he says, with presumably Mugabe-approved assassins on his tail.

The new president is determined to create the impression that his incumbency is the start of a fresh and democratic era marked by economic pragmatism. But many are scratching their heads as to why, given all the circumstances, Mnangagwa undermines this message by praising the person who they regard as embodying the antithesis of these policies.

After all, Mnangagwa is contesting an election no later than August this year, and there are many votes to be garnered from those grateful to him for seeing off the detested Mugabe if he aligns with their sentiments and distances himself from the former president.

Mnangagwa is probably hoping that his refusal to taste the sweet fruit of revenge, in favour of astute political rationality, will be understood and viewed favourably by voters as the action of a mature and sober politician.

The praise lavished on Mugabe is politic for several reasons. It is important for Mnangagwa to counter claims that he came to power via a coup. A simple syllogism thus advances Mnangagwa's cause: coup plotters denigrate those they depose and do not praise them; Mnangagwa praises Mugabe; ergo Mnangagwa is not a coup plotter. Praise for Mugabe also supports the narrative of the "military-assisted transition".

On this version of events, Mugabe was not the target of the intervention by the military. The intervention sought only to neutralise the "criminal elements" around him — including his "scheming' wife". It is these elements, the military claim, that subverted the constitution and usurped presidential authority. Vilifying the former president might suggest that Mugabe was the real target, and not the "criminal cabal".
 
African presidents are also understandably sensitive about being such targets. The AU and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) tolerate all manner of human rights abuses and violations of good governance, but will not tolerate an "unconstitutional change of government".

Both policies — tolerating human rights abuses and not tolerating coups — are designed to maintain the status quo and keep incumbents in power. While a Muammar Gaddafi ending for Mugabe would have isolated Mnangagwa in the region, the soft landing provides a dignified exit for Mugabe and enables Mnangagwa to secure support from regional leaders, or at least annul disapproval. There are also those who genuinely revere Mugabe as a liberation icon, and earning their antipathy gains nothing.

Furthermore, debate continues to rage as to whether the November military intervention that led to Mnangagwa's presidency constituted a coup. The person who could give an irrefutable answer to this — Mugabe — has remained studiously mute, to Mnangagwa's considerable advantage. Things might have been otherwise without the cushy pension benefits Mnangagwa has ordered to be paid to Mugabe, and with a policy of revilement against him.
 
Last, and certainly not least, although politicians can be notoriously thick-skinned about such things, there is the fact that Mnangagwa was closely associated with Mugabe and his policies. He had been fulsome in his praise of his predecessor only a few months before his departure. Mud slung at Mugabe would inevitably boomerang, and for Mnangagwa to suddenly change tack to one of harsh criticism would engender considerable cynicism and cast him as a shameless opportunist. In the case of Mnangagwa, then, it seems in his permanent interest to have Mugabe as a permanent friend.

Matyszak is a senior research consultant, Peace and Security Research Programme, ISS. The article was first published in ISS Today.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorngrove

Threading beads

Cowdray park 6roomed

Accountant required

Barham green 3bedroomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

9 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

9 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

9 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

9 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

New trains for NRZ

9 hrs ago | 1090 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

9 hrs ago | 2505 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

10 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

10 hrs ago | 485 Views

Dembare VP quits

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

11 hrs ago | 672 Views

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

13 hrs ago | 2203 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 7754 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

14 hrs ago | 6030 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

15 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

15 hrs ago | 766 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

15 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

15 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

15 hrs ago | 722 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

15 hrs ago | 4675 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

16 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

16 hrs ago | 2914 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

16 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

16 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

16 hrs ago | 523 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

17 hrs ago | 3909 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

17 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

18 hrs ago | 1056 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

18 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

18 hrs ago | 462 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

18 hrs ago | 802 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

19 hrs ago | 875 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

19 hrs ago | 4939 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

19 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Zec targets churches

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

19 hrs ago | 11884 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

19 hrs ago | 819 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

19 hrs ago | 906 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days