Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

Opinion / Columnist

CROWN PRINCE BULELANI COLIN LOBHENGULA KHUMALO IS WILLING, ABLE AND READY TO SERVE HIS PEOPLE IN THE OFFICE OF THE KING

Crown Prince Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo will be crowned on 3 March 2018 at the Barbourfields Stadium in the City of Kings, becoming the first recognised and legitimate Mthwakazi King since 1893. The fictitious piece from an equally fictitious individual claiming that the Crown Prince is not interested is a desperate lie by desperate individuals. The Crown Prince is preparing for his coronation ready to faithfully serve his people to the best of his abilities in the office of Mthwakazi King. He is the most qualified person for the job at hand and will discharge his functions with dignity and integrity befitting of the King. It is obvious that the enemies of our people are growing desperate by day and are now hard at work trying to undermine the progress made so far. We know also that they are people preparing to go to the courts to prevent Mthwakazi crowning her King. You will soon know them. Please ignore the lie that the Crown Prince is not interested. We are glad that almost all our people saw this was a lie even before this official response.Umntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo uyagcotshwa nguMthwakazi mhlaka 3 kuMbimbitho 2018 eBarbourfields Stadium koBulawayo, okuzamenza abeyiNkosi yokuqala efaneleyo selokhu kwanyamalala iNkosi uLobhengula ngo 1893. Ngamanga aluhlaza ukuthi uMntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo uyala ukugcotshwa yisizwe sakibo. Ababhale lawa manga ngabantu abazama ngendlela zonke ukuvimbela intuthuko kaMthwakazi. Kunjena nje uMntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo ulungiselela ukugcotshwa ukuze ahlale esihlalweni asebenzele uMthwakazi. Ungumuntu olengqondo ekhaliphileyo njalo ozasebenzela abantu ngokuzimisela, ngesibindi, ngokuhlakanipha langokwethembeka. Kuyacaca ke ukuthi izitha zesizwe azilali zidinga indlela yokuvimbela lomsebenzi. Siyazi lokuthi lababantu balungiselela ukugijimela ezinkantolo ukuze bamise lomsebenzi. Lizabazi kungekudala. Amanga anje ngoMntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo eyisa ukukhalipha kukaMthwakazi, singazihluphi ngawo. Asiphokophele phambili. Siyabonga ukuthi ngobunengi babo abantu bakithi bavele babona ukuthi umbiko othi uMntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo kazimiselanga ukuba yinkosi ngamanga aluhlaza.Issued By: (The Real) Royal Information Department