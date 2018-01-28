Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

CROWN PRINCE  BULELANI COLIN LOBHENGULA  KHUMALO  IS  WILLING,  ABLE  AND READY TO  SERVE  HIS  PEOPLE  IN THE  OFFICE  OF  THE  KING

Crown  Prince  Bulelani  Lobhengula Khumalo will be crowned on 3  March  2018 at the Barbourfields  Stadium in the City of Kings, becoming the first recognised and legitimate Mthwakazi King since 1893.  The fictitious piece from an equally fictitious individual claiming that the  Crown  Prince is not interested is a desperate lie by desperate individuals. The  Crown  Prince is preparing for  his coronation ready to faithfully serve his  people to the best of his abilities in the office of  Mthwakazi  King. He  is the most qualified person for the job at hand and will discharge his functions with dignity and integrity befitting of the King.  It is obvious that the enemies of our people are growing desperate by day and are now hard at work trying to undermine the progress made so far.  We know also that they are people preparing to go  to the courts to prevent Mthwakazi crowning her King.  You will soon know them.    Please ignore the lie that the  Crown  Prince is not interested.  We are glad that almost all our people saw this was a lie even before this official response.

Umntwana  uBulelani  Lobhengula  Khumalo  uyagcotshwa  nguMthwakazi  mhlaka  3 kuMbimbitho  2018  eBarbourfields  Stadium  koBulawayo,  okuzamenza  abeyiNkosi  yokuqala efaneleyo  selokhu  kwanyamalala  iNkosi  uLobhengula  ngo  1893.  Ngamanga  aluhlaza  ukuthi uMntwana  uBulelani  Lobhengula  Khumalo  uyala  ukugcotshwa  yisizwe  sakibo.  Ababhale lawa  manga  ngabantu  abazama  ngendlela  zonke  ukuvimbela  intuthuko  kaMthwakazi. Kunjena  nje  uMntwana  uBulelani  Lobhengula  Khumalo  ulungiselela  ukugcotshwa  ukuze ahlale  esihlalweni  asebenzele  uMthwakazi.  Ungumuntu  olengqondo  ekhaliphileyo  njalo ozasebenzela abantu ngokuzimisela, ngesibindi, ngokuhlakanipha langokwethembeka. Kuyacaca  ke  ukuthi  izitha  zesizwe  azilali  zidinga  indlela  yokuvimbela  lomsebenzi.  Siyazi lokuthi  lababantu  balungiselela  ukugijimela  ezinkantolo  ukuze  bamise  lomsebenzi.  Lizabazi  kungekudala.  Amanga  anje  ngoMntwana  uBulelani  Lobhengula  Khumalo  eyisa ukukhalipha  kukaMthwakazi,  singazihluphi  ngawo.  Asiphokophele  phambili.  Siyabonga ukuthi  ngobunengi  babo  abantu  bakithi  bavele  babona  ukuthi  umbiko  othi  uMntwana uBulelani Lobhengula Khumalo kazimiselanga ukuba yinkosi ngamanga aluhlaza.

Issued  By:  (The  Real)  Royal Information  Department

