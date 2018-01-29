Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The case for FDI into Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | Views
The growth of FDI inflows into Zimbabwe is one of the fundamental aspects required to turn around the local economy. The positive connection between increase in FDI and GDP is what motivates most bilateral engagements world over.

xThe recent invitation of the Zimbabwean delegation to Davos, Switzerland can be a positive sign from the international investors on their future intentions and assessment of the country as an investment destination. Harare has of late received numerous business delegates, investment enquiries and partnership proposals from the international business community. It clearly shows we still have what it takes to attract capital and compete with the best in the African region as a coveted investment destination.

FDI inflows in the world topped $1,52 trillion in 2016 (2017 statistics still to be released) and are projected to rise to $1.8 trillion in 2018 by UNCTAD. India, China, United Kingdom and USA are the major recipients in the world. In Africa however, FDI inflows for 2016 remained unevenly distributed, with five countries (Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia) accounting for 57 percent of the $59 billion total. Multinational Corporations (MNCs) from developed economies remained the largest investors in Africa, although individual investors from developing economies (such as China, India, and South Africa) are increasingly becoming active.

Country SADC FDI Inflows (000 000)

2012 2014 2015 2016

Angola 12,420 16,543 16,200 14,364

Mozambique 5,218 4,902 3,870 3,093

Namibia 357 432 1,095 275

South Africa 4,572 5,712 1,729 2,270

Zambia 1,066 2,484 1,582 469

Botswana 147 210 679 104

Zimbabwe 400 545 421 319

UNCTAD FDI FACTSHEET-2017

Zimbabwe recorded a declining figure of $319 million in 2016 (UNCTAD 2017), though the figure is projected to rise for 2018 on the backdrop of the recent leadership changes, current economic reforms and ongoing efforts to engage international partners.

Zimbabwe's FDI figures have been declining since 2014 as shown on the table. The country is punching below its weight compared to regional counterparts considering the vast potential in the economy. Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique have been direct beneficiaries of our misfortune. Their economic growth rates have also been superior.

Some of the key reasons for low FDI into Zimbabwe have been the negative country perception which amplified the country risk, political uncertainty, inconsistency on indigenisation laws, tight liquidity conditions, low capacity utilization, limited size of the local market, poor rankings on doing business report and high production costs.

FDI types include resource seeking, market seeking, efficiency seeking and strategic asset seeking. Zimbabwe does well on resource seeking because of the vast natural resources in the country, though there is need to strategically shift to value addition to improve earnings. The benefits of FDI to Zimbabwe at this point will be immense considering the scarce shortage of foreign currency and low capacity utilization in the economy. Steady capital inflows will guarantee employment creation for millions of job seekers in the local market and an increased tax base for the fiscus. Zimbabwe badly needs cutting edge technology and innovation in the manufacturing sector to compete with its regional peers on economic development.

Investors seek markets where they believe highest rates of return on their capital investments are attainable. As such various aspects such as policies on property rights, ease of doing business reforms, tax reviews, dividend remittances, admission into multinational economic forums, policy consistency and political stability will be key as we go forward.

Victor Bhoroma is business analyst with expertise in strategic marketing and business management aspects. He is a marketer by profession and holds an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). For feedback, mail him on vbhoroma@gmail.com or Skype: victor.bhoroma1.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Victor Bhoroma
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #RBZ, #SME, #GDP

Comments

Threading beads

Riverside 5 acres plot

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Britain engages new Zimbabwe regime

7 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa supporters threaten to bomb shop

9 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Sex-starved man gets protection order

9 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Woman bashed for bathing at night

9 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Zimbabwe caused a major upset in Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group II tie

9 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa to tour Mashonaland Central

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Reactions to Mugabe-Mujuru alliance

9 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Zanu-PF youths in court over Mujuru attack

9 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu-PF must rein in over-zealous followers

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bribery claims haunt Mnangagwa's ZEC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Kukura Kurerwa loses bus depot over debt

9 hrs ago | 1041 Views

4 Zanu-PF businesspersons gun for Chivi South Parly seat

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zuma in court over Zimbabwe land grabs

9 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zhuwawo inadvertently exposes Mugabe's tyranny and incompetence

10 hrs ago | 3137 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting economy

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Addressing Zimbabwean business climate

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Government must not interfere in labour matters

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

14 hrs ago | 3422 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

14 hrs ago | 5583 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

15 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

16 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

16 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 3828 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

16 hrs ago | 1371 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

16 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

16 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

17 hrs ago | 289 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

17 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days