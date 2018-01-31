How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Dambudzo Munangagwa had made an extra-ordinary beginning into power with the people, for the people, by the people and through the people. This was evidenced in both the political and racial rainbow Project Remove Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He was surely with the people and least did anyone suspect that the rainbow masses would, so soon, be unceremoniously overtaken by leadership self-interest.Munangagwa gambled-away a great political and administrative opportunity and political covilisation of the best order! Munangagwa failed to honour the Rainbow Project with the much anticipated rainbow political and administrative structures as dictated by political commonsense of the time. That was governing with the opposition and civil society who had just proved themselves to be competent strategic partners to his rise to power. Zimbabweans anticipated radical departure from The Robert Mugabe school of thought. If Munangagwa had honoured the multi-party multi-racial Project Remove Mugabe with a domesticated inclusive government of his own kind to nourish the historical spirit of unity in the world! A government inclusive of all the major political and civil actors! Munangagwa would have achieved an instant unlocking of the international capital in favour of the ailing Zimbabwean economy! And Davos-Switzerland World Economic Forum (WEF) would have saved as an anticipated finisher and more of a celebratory "show-face" engagement for him.President Munangagwa never realised that from the days of his poisoning with a Gushungo Dairies Grace Mugabe customised poisoned Ice Cream! That Ice-Cream Movement! To his scaling of his way out of that ready-made Heroes Acre grave, to The Grace Mugabe-Phelekezela Report Mphoko Generation 40 Road Shows of his (Munangagwa) denigration! To his unceremonial dismissal from his most deserved office of Vice President! To his return with an anticipated practical new political and administrative dispensetion. He (Munangagwa) had become the most powerful man in the world in command of a most rare following! A silent natural erosion of all loyalties upon himself! Munangagwa, for those most grave moments, rose above sitting President Mugabe and all political players! Munangagwa momentarily became the pivot of all political and administrative activity! And Zimbabweans of all walks of life arose to honour The Anointed Prince In-The-Making above other allegiences! Munangagwa failed to interpret the hand of God upon himself! Munangagwa's make or break muscle was the opposition and civil society that rallied with his ZANU PF multitudes of sympathisers! And surely lots of opposition formations had started rehearsing for a voluntray and natural silent shop closure in favour of the people's Prince! That long-awaited Prince had finally arrived with a new political and administrative dispensation that never was in less than the strategic first 100 days!But! Alas! The old unholy pattern of immeasurable greed has been allowed to prevail over national interests to a point that the rainbow actors are daily finding themselves being pushed into both grave doubt and regret. Shunted into oblivion! It was gross political and administrative irrepairable negligence for Munangagwa not to seek ti govern with Morgan Tsvangirai! Welshman Ncube, Joyce Mujuru and Dumiso Dabengwa and civil society! Munangagwa neglected a great and historic opportunity to superindend the ruse of a natural rainbow One Party State for cheap pride! Each of the above personalities would have had a most critical role to solidify his presidency! The talk and Davos performance was most wonderful and yet the walk has remained as most contrary! It was a most grave mistake to allow the military to rise above the people in the period post Mugabe departure! Jostling for priority attention and appointments! Yes! They did the same great job that they had always readily done to sustain Mugabe's Satanic existence at State House every election since year 2000, but this does not justify the militarisation of governance! The military intervened in the disguise legacy restoration for the people! And for them to take the fore-front in the allocation of resources defeats that well disguised most noble cause, and so extra-ordinarily distorts Emmerson Munangagwa's rainbow following mood!Signs remain as clear as broad-day light to the effect that President Munangagwa faces a most hurried daily erosion of that miraculous instant rainbow following! A political and administrative walk-away! Signs remain as clear as sunlight that the Mugabe electoral tactics have naturally been inherited by the new militarised order! The signs remain as clear as broad-daylight that the international capital will play a "wait and see" attitude until election time is over! The signs remain as crystally clear to the effect that life will remain as brutal! Nasty and short at election time and beyond in favour of President Munangagwa and The Military! As evidenced by the early rural intimidation of the would-be voters around mid-year 2018 and the most unfortunate violence upon former Vice President and one of the opposition leaders, Dr. Joyce Mujuru in Harare recently, alongside other most suspicious manouvres country-wide! Signs remain as very clear to the effect that without the usual tool of violence, there might be zero Munangagwa electoral win! As more sympathies are currently protestantly massively re-deploying back to their opposition formations! Munangagwa has not measured-up in the first 100 and most critical days of governance. President Emmerson Munangagwa has fertilised, watered, nourished massive political walk-away from himself with his most sensible and eloquent utterences over-shadowed by lots of practical nonsense that has seen state of the art Isuzu Twin Cab Vehicles being allocated to Chiefs when hospitals have been kept running with empty dispensaries and retired Ambulance fleets! Each Twin Cab could well be worth about five Used Japanese Tractors for tillage of every inch of the arable land under each Chief's jurisdiction. The Chiefs so irrespobsibly succumbed to Mugabe style bribery politics beyond the most urgent needs of their ailing poverty-weary communities.President Munangagwa's political and administrative attitude serves as most fertile ground for a Generation 40 sponsored more devastating ZANU PF split towards election time! More fertile ground for the run-away errant Professor Jonathan Moyo predicted electoral bloodshed! Governance is a patriotic dormain. Patriotism is not for ordinary men/women because it was of God! It is now becoming clearer that the current crop of leadership made a protestant rejection and resentment of Mugabe and their rise to power to safeguard their gainful employment as of top priority. Their jobs had slid under the hammer! Patriotism or public service is not about gainful trappings or personal aggrandisement. President Emmerson Munangagwa faces the unavoidable great challenge to rise and start acting extra-ordinarily! But surely, irrepairable critical opportunities have been allowed to go down the drain.Evangelist Reginald Thabani GolaCell. 0775 184749E-mmail:regtgola@gmail.com