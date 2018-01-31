Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Dambudzo Munangagwa had made an extra-ordinary beginning into power with the people, for the people, by the people and through the people. This was evidenced in both the political and racial rainbow Project Remove Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He was surely with the people and least did anyone suspect that the rainbow masses would, so soon, be unceremoniously overtaken by leadership self-interest.

Munangagwa gambled-away a great political and administrative opportunity and political covilisation of the best order! Munangagwa failed to honour the  Rainbow Project with the much anticipated rainbow political and administrative structures as dictated by political commonsense of the time. That was governing with the opposition and civil society who had just proved themselves to be competent strategic partners to his rise to power. Zimbabweans anticipated radical departure from The Robert Mugabe school of thought. If Munangagwa had honoured the multi-party multi-racial Project Remove Mugabe with a domesticated inclusive government of his own kind to nourish the historical spirit of unity in the world! A government inclusive of all the major political and civil actors! Munangagwa would have achieved an instant unlocking of the international capital in favour of the ailing Zimbabwean economy! And Davos-Switzerland World Economic Forum (WEF) would have saved as an anticipated finisher and more of a celebratory "show-face" engagement for him.

President Munangagwa never realised that from the days of his poisoning with a Gushungo Dairies Grace Mugabe customised poisoned Ice Cream! That Ice-Cream Movement! To his scaling of his way out of that ready-made Heroes Acre grave, to The Grace Mugabe-Phelekezela Report Mphoko Generation 40 Road Shows of his (Munangagwa) denigration! To his unceremonial dismissal from his most deserved office of Vice President! To his return with an anticipated practical new political and administrative dispensetion. He (Munangagwa) had become the most powerful man in the world in command of a most rare following! A silent natural erosion of all loyalties upon himself! Munangagwa, for those most grave moments, rose above sitting President Mugabe and all political players! Munangagwa momentarily became the pivot of all political and administrative activity! And Zimbabweans of all walks of life arose to honour The Anointed Prince In-The-Making above other allegiences! Munangagwa failed to interpret the hand of God upon himself! Munangagwa's make or break muscle was the opposition and civil society that rallied with his ZANU PF multitudes of sympathisers! And surely lots of opposition formations had started rehearsing for a voluntray and natural silent shop closure in favour of the people's Prince! That long-awaited Prince had finally arrived with a new political and administrative dispensation that never was in less than the strategic first 100 days!

But! Alas! The old unholy pattern of immeasurable greed has been allowed to prevail over national interests to a point that the rainbow actors are daily finding themselves being pushed into both grave doubt and regret. Shunted into oblivion! It was gross political and administrative irrepairable negligence for Munangagwa not to seek ti govern with Morgan Tsvangirai! Welshman Ncube, Joyce Mujuru and Dumiso Dabengwa and civil society! Munangagwa neglected a great and historic opportunity to superindend the ruse of a natural rainbow One Party State for cheap pride! Each of the above personalities would have had a most critical role to solidify his presidency! The talk and Davos performance was most wonderful and yet the walk has remained as most contrary! It was a most grave mistake to allow the military to rise above the people in the period post Mugabe departure! Jostling for priority attention and appointments! Yes! They did the same great job that they had always readily done to sustain Mugabe's Satanic existence at State House every election since year 2000, but this does not justify the militarisation of governance! The military intervened in the disguise legacy restoration for the people! And for them to take the fore-front in the allocation of resources defeats that well disguised most noble cause, and so extra-ordinarily distorts Emmerson Munangagwa's rainbow following mood!

Signs remain as clear as broad-day light to the effect that President Munangagwa faces a most hurried daily erosion of that miraculous instant rainbow following! A political and administrative walk-away! Signs remain as clear as sunlight that the Mugabe electoral tactics have naturally been inherited by the new militarised order! The signs remain as clear as broad-daylight that the international capital will play a "wait and see" attitude until election time is over! The signs remain as crystally clear  to the effect that life will remain as brutal! Nasty and short at election time and beyond in favour of President Munangagwa and The Military! As evidenced by the early rural intimidation of the would-be voters around mid-year 2018 and the most unfortunate violence upon former Vice President and one of the opposition leaders, Dr. Joyce Mujuru in Harare recently, alongside other most suspicious manouvres country-wide! Signs remain as very clear to the effect that without the usual tool of violence, there might be zero Munangagwa electoral win! As more sympathies are currently protestantly massively re-deploying back to their opposition formations! Munangagwa has not measured-up in the first 100 and most critical days of governance. President Emmerson Munangagwa has fertilised, watered, nourished massive political walk-away from himself with his most sensible and eloquent utterences over-shadowed by lots of practical nonsense that has seen state of the art Isuzu Twin Cab Vehicles being allocated to Chiefs when hospitals have been kept running with empty dispensaries and retired Ambulance fleets! Each Twin Cab could well be worth about five Used Japanese Tractors for tillage of every inch of the arable land under each Chief's jurisdiction. The Chiefs so irrespobsibly succumbed to Mugabe style bribery politics beyond the most urgent needs of their ailing poverty-weary communities.

President Munangagwa's political and administrative attitude serves as most fertile ground for a Generation 40 sponsored more devastating ZANU PF split towards election time! More fertile ground for the run-away errant Professor Jonathan Moyo predicted electoral bloodshed! Governance is a patriotic dormain. Patriotism is not for ordinary men/women because it was of God! It is now becoming clearer that the current crop of leadership made a protestant rejection and resentment of Mugabe and their rise to power to safeguard their gainful employment as of top priority. Their jobs had slid under the hammer! Patriotism or public service is not about gainful trappings or personal aggrandisement. President Emmerson Munangagwa faces the unavoidable great challenge to rise and start acting extra-ordinarily! But surely, irrepairable critical opportunities have been allowed to go down the drain.

Evangelist Reginald Thabani Gola
Cell. 0775 184749
E-mmail:regtgola@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Evangelist Reginald Thabani Gola
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Accountant required

Riverside 5 acres plot

Threading beads

Thorn grove house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

9 mins ago | 7 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12962 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1070 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 645 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2090 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2260 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1441 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days