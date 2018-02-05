Latest News Editor's Choice


Prioritize development ahead of politics

Development is defined as a process that creates growth, progress, positive change or addition of economic, environmental, social and demographic components. It is also described as improvement of any aspect. If you look at the definition of development, where do we stand or fit in as a nation or economy? It looks like when we are approaching elections, there are so many promises, which will never be fulfilled. The purpose of development is to increase the level of production and quality of the population to satisfy human needs and wants such as employment, consumption and other necessities such as clothing and shelter. Apparently almost everyone who joins politics is either after money or selfish gains.

We are in this mess as a nation because of mainly people who have put their selfish interests ahead of development. It is the duty of the Government to serve the interests of its citizens. It is the duty of the Government to prioritize the needs of its citizens first ahead of anything else. I've been checking with Zimbabwe Election Commission and apparently we have more than 75 political parties registered and they are all participating in the July harmonized elections. My question is very simple? Are all these individuals or political parties aiming to form a Government or they are after resources from the donor community? Or they simply want to split votes ahead of harmonized elections? We have less number of organizations or NGOs which are focusing on development. If you go to Europe you will discover that they prioritize development and charity work.

Mugabe Bouncing Back in Main Stream Politics

When I was going through some news related articles, propounding that Mugabe is behind a new political outfit in town namely, New Patriotic Front I questioned the logic behind the sense. Here is an old man who should be apologetic to Zimbabweans for destroying this country and bringing this country to its knees, presiding over a brutal Government which did not respect human rights, murdering its own citizens and he should have been ashamed of that. Mugabe should have preserved his legacy by staying away from politics. Mugabe should be seen in public fostering development and encouraging the new president.

The appetite for power from the G40 and Mugabe's wife will cost their integrity and legacy. This is the time where Mugabe was supposed to have been focusing on memoirs and other developmental projects. We have the three champions of G40 Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao and Kasukuwere who have the appetite for money and power and they are not even ashamed of their corrupt activities during their reign. Mugabe has lost focus and it is critical for someone to knock sense in him to remind him that it is important to preserve his legacy. We have 400 000 which cannot be accounted for at ZIMDEF which was abused by Jonathan and Gandawo, Kasukuwere built mansions worthy millions and he cannot even explain the source of his wealth, and this is the same group that is now insulting Zimbabweans by establishing a new political party. The gods of this earth are crazy.

Corruption

Mainly politicians are in power for money and protection of their interests. Zimbabwe remains one of the countries in the world, on top as far as corruption is concerned. That is why you see a lot of bootlicking and hero worshipping when the President arrives at Harare International airport it is because they want tenders and Government projects. You would rather see them kneeling before the President, some don't even mind, kneeling before the first lady, it is all about corruption and grabbing of resources and looting. We have witnessed disappearing of diamonds in Marange amounting to more than 15 billion, and no account has been given over the diamonds theft. We have the Mazda willovale which took place in the 80s, no report was given, we have the GMB scandal which involved the late Kangai, and no one was brought to book. We have several shady deals which took place, and 99% of these deals happen under the armpit of politics. Most people are in politics for money and protection of economic interests.

Election Promises

An election promise or campaign promise is a promise or guarantee made to the public by a candidate or political parties that are trying to win an election. Across the Western world, political parties are highly likely to fulfill their election promises. They make election promises to appease voters. Most voters are hoodwinked before making careful consideration of whom to vote for. 2.200 million Jobs were promised to Zimbabweans once Zanu PF claimed its victory in 2013 elections. Question should be: Why people believe on false promises made by politicians during election?? It's like buying a new product from market. People often inquire before buying anything. Then why on earth hey believe on these false promises. So politicians make false because they know how people think. That these people will forget about these promises. It's very much calculated. Politicians don't sign any legal document while false promising which shall be challenged in court. It is high time politicians; Government must be taken to task or court for failing to live up to their promises.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research – SIPAR TRUST, which is responsible for policy analysis and research. He is also an academic and researcher. He holds a BA, MA from Solusi University, and he also holds a Masters of Development Studies from University of Lusaka, Zambia. He is currently enrolled at University of KwaZulu Natal University in South Africa (PHD in Development Studies). He is also a Policy Advisor in many institutions within and outside Zimbabwe. He can be contacted at southerninstitutepar@gmail.com


Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
Most Popular In 7 Days