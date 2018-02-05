Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

Ever since the swift execution of Operation Restore Legacy and the resultant resignation of President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, the country's trajectory and fortunes have a turn for the better, with reports of various delegations having come or are planning to visit the country on fact-finding missions and to engage the country's leadership.

It is a fact of the current paradigm that no country can survive and prosper in this globalized environment without interaction and connection with the international economic system. Trade and commerce has become a web of connections, which, unfortunately the previous administration had agonizingly failed to grasp.

Enter President Mnangagwa in November 2017!! Right from the day of his inauguration, President Mnangagwa took no time to articulate his vision of a Zimbabwe well linked and integrated into the international family of nations, both politically and economically. His actions and reciprocations by formerly hostile countries have since confirmed his vision, with the United Kingdom becoming the first country to send its envoy, Rory Stewart to meet the new President soon after his inauguration. The UK demonstrated its commitment to restoring ties with Zimbabwe through similar visits by that country's Minister for Africa, Harriet BALDWIN and the Permanent Under-Secretary in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Simon McDonald, who is also head of that country's diplomatic service.

Britain, having been Zimbabwe's former colonial master, fully appreciates the country's economic potential and the geo-political influence the country possesses in the region and Africa at large. Britain's decision to immediately engage its erstwhile colony, is informed by the practical realities of the need to strike the iron while it is still hot.  The country's virgin mining treasures, unlimited agricultural potential and a literate population, all point to economic prosperity through mutually beneficial economic co-operation.

Not to be outdone, the Russians have dispatched their Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov who is expected to land in Harare early February to "cement bilateral ties." It may be remembered that Lavrov visited the country in 2016 to launch a multi-billion dollar platinum venture along the country's Great Dyke.

Australian, literally in a stampede fashion, is also sending its Assistant Secretary for Africa in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Gita Kamath to Harare on 8 February 2018 to explore avenues of co-operation and investment.

While these re-engagements efforts are brightening on the political horizon, regrettably, some of our compatriots in the mould of Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao are burning the midnight oil disparaging the country's leadership and the new dispensation. Moyo is telling everyone caring to listen that the new leadership cannot be trusted to deliver a prosperous Zimbabwe. He has been interviewed by major international broadcasters, ironically the BBC included, telling all sorts of lies against the country's leadership.

Surprisingly, all major powers are engaging the very same leadership, casting Moyo into the unenviable humiliating political wilderness. Prof Moyo has a notorious history as a political prostitute, literally changing his colors to suit the demands of his belly. He has been very critical of former President Mugabe before 2000. He however, went on to serve him loyally till 2004 when he was expelled for the Tsholotsho debacle. He re-invented himself again leading to his appointment as Government Minister in 2013. He was eventually expelled from ZANU PF in 2017, together with the cabal of Dr Grace Mugabe, Saviour KASUKUWERE and Patrick ZHUWAO, leading to him now fighting in Mugabe's corner.

Despite using the social media to launch his acerbic onslaught on Government, majority of activists are dismissing his vitriol and bitterness as a case of sour grapes over the loss of his Government position and benefits. If ever the Professor hoped to be a darling to the country's opposition, it should be disheartening for him that the opposition is in disarray, and is offering no hope to Zimbabweans.

The majority of Zimbabweans are pinning their hopes on the new administration to uplift their lives.          




Source - Bevan Musoko
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days