Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

Opinion / Columnist

Transform Zimbabwe leader who is also a partner in the MDC-Alliance, Jacob Ngarivhume has been vocal in previous weeks especially at rallies held by the coalition, a situation which gives enough evidence that he also wishes to take over from the current coalition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai who has not been feeling well for some time.Since last year, Tsvangirai has not been visible on both party and alliance gatherings due to his ailment, with recent reports claiming that the embattled MDC-T leader is critically ill.Tsvangirai's ill health and failure to name his successor is creating setbacks on alliance programmes. When asked by NewsDay in an interview on what mechanisms had the alliance put in place for the selection of a new leader in the event that Tsvangirai does not heal before elections, Ngarivhume responded that Section 3(i) of their agreement says in the event of a vacancy occurring for the presidency for whatever reason before the election, the alliance partners will select another candidate.He also mentioned that the presidential candidate must be selected from among the parties on the basis of the best individual who can win the election against the incumbent based on popular support.In that vein, Ngarivhume is busy preparing for his ground to be also considered as the best candidate to take over from Tsvangirai. Like other partners in the alliance, Ngarivhume has been getting platforms to address their supporters.In Mutare at MDC-Alliance rally, Ngarivhume said, "It's better to work together than to work as individuals." His statement only meant that the reason why he joined the alliance is to increase his support base. Transform Zimbabwe leader realized that he has no grassroot support, hence joining the MDC-Alliance. As a matter of fact, Ngarivhume wants to take over from Tsvangirai.Ngarivhume also claims that the ruling party, Zanu-PF has already deployed military intelligence to infiltrate and destroy the alliance. Such an allegation from opposition members is clear-cut evidence that they are panicking ahead of elections. With only five months away from elections, the opposition alliance officials are living in fear of the election outcome. It is known and accepted that politics is a dirty game. However, MDC-Alliance officials who hold nothing to campaign with at their rallies are busy trying hard to tarnish the image of the revolutionary party and its leadership.In the interview, Ngarivhume imprudently claims that, "We have it on good authority that he (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) is backing certain rubble-rousers to frustrate the alliance and that he will fund certain rebellious elements to stand as independent candidates in order to split the alliance vote."If only Ngarivhume and his allies had any sense, they would have noticed that President Mnangagwa is too busy in reviving the economy to spent energy on political opposition's goings-on.All opposition parties, whether as united or stand alone parties lack proper political vision. Before former President Robert Mugabe resigned on 21 November 2017, the opposition was obsessed with the Mugabe must go mantra. Now that the former President is no longer the first secretary of Zanu-PF and head of State, the opposition is finding it very difficult to campaign since its policies are poor to entice the electorate.At the moment, President Mnangagwa has a busy tight schedule which focuses mainly on mending the economy. When he assumed office, the President mentioned that his first priority is the revival of the economy and not what Ngarivhume is alleging.At times politicians are rewarded for hard work instead of waffling at public rallies without any direction to try and bring positive election outcome. Normally, the electorate vote in power a candidate who is more concerned about improving their living standards at the expense of someone who is fond of condemning other political parties.It should also be known that the problems that the MDC-T is currently facing are as a result of the alliance. MDC-T deputies are embroiled in wrangles because of that opposition union. If MDC-T wishes to win elections, it must do away with people like Ngarivhure, People's Democratic Party leader, Tendai Biti and others.