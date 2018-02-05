Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | Views
Battle lines have been drawn in the leaderless MDC-T party as faction players have shown their true colours and publicly stated their candidate of choice in the succession war.

A statement released on social media yesterday by MDC-T Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications, Luke Tamborinyoka, claimed that party president, Morgan Tsvangirai, had appointed one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa, as the acting party president and MDC Alliance chairman.

"President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President's return," read the statement. Tamborinyoka was exercising his new found powers as Tsvangirai had declared him his only spokesperson with authority to speak on his behalf.

"If any communication from me is official, it will come from my handle here and Luke Tamborinyoka through the official procedures. Do not be deceived by enemies of our struggle," read a statement on Tsvangirai's official Twitter handle.

In direct contrast, party spokesperson, Obert Gutu came out rubbishing Tamborinyoka's claims as he took to twitter to express that he still recognised Tsvangirai's other deputy, Elias Mudzuri, as the MDC-T acting president.

"I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon. Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC–T," wrote Gutu. Addressing a press conference in Harare today, Tamborinyoka buttressed his previous statement and declared that he was the only self-appointed presidential spokesperson and that no one had the right to go against his earlier statement as it was the authentic voice of Tsvangirai.

"I am the official spokesperson of the president and what I place on the market are his views as instructed personally by him," said Tamborinyoka.

However, Tamborinyoka's presser seemed to have little to no effect on the jittery MDC-T grassroots who seem to be losing patience by the day on their ailing leader's failure to show his face and deliver his wishes personally.

"Elias Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora and Nelson Chamisa chimbomirai zvematakanyanya at this crucial moment. Hakuna mvura gore rino, tinokunyarirai come election time. The electorate want to see a formidable force that's united otherwise vote goes to ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa)," wrote Hillary Musarurwa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Charles Motsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan blue bird on sale

Room to share available

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Mint polo on sale

Toyota hiace on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Silver ring for sale

Cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 125 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

60 mins ago | 633 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 207 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6246 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6526 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

6 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2884 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 817 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

7 hrs ago | 209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days