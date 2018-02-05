MDC-T lacking direction

Opinion / Columnist

Battle lines have been drawn in the leaderless MDC-T party as faction players have shown their true colours and publicly stated their candidate of choice in the succession war.A statement released on social media yesterday by MDC-T Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications, Luke Tamborinyoka, claimed that party president, Morgan Tsvangirai, had appointed one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa, as the acting party president and MDC Alliance chairman."President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President's return," read the statement. Tamborinyoka was exercising his new found powers as Tsvangirai had declared him his only spokesperson with authority to speak on his behalf."If any communication from me is official, it will come from my handle here and Luke Tamborinyoka through the official procedures. Do not be deceived by enemies of our struggle," read a statement on Tsvangirai's official Twitter handle.In direct contrast, party spokesperson, Obert Gutu came out rubbishing Tamborinyoka's claims as he took to twitter to express that he still recognised Tsvangirai's other deputy, Elias Mudzuri, as the MDC-T acting president."I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon. Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC–T," wrote Gutu. Addressing a press conference in Harare today, Tamborinyoka buttressed his previous statement and declared that he was the only self-appointed presidential spokesperson and that no one had the right to go against his earlier statement as it was the authentic voice of Tsvangirai."I am the official spokesperson of the president and what I place on the market are his views as instructed personally by him," said Tamborinyoka.However, Tamborinyoka's presser seemed to have little to no effect on the jittery MDC-T grassroots who seem to be losing patience by the day on their ailing leader's failure to show his face and deliver his wishes personally."Elias Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora and Nelson Chamisa chimbomirai zvematakanyanya at this crucial moment. Hakuna mvura gore rino, tinokunyarirai come election time. The electorate want to see a formidable force that's united otherwise vote goes to ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa)," wrote Hillary Musarurwa.