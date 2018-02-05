MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

Opinion / Columnist

As power struggle haunts MDC-T house, with a lot of speculation surrounding on who should take over from its ailing leader Dr Morgan Tsvangirayi the party is faced with serious leadership crisis as the country prepares for harmonised elections by mid this year.Truly speaking the party is in dire need of a visionary leader who should take over the leadership. The big question is , who should be appointed and take over the leadership? That is a million dollar question everybody is asking. Constitutionally Hon Vice President Thokozani Khupe deserves to take over the reigns of the party but she is being sidelined by some of the top executive members and she must exercise her desire by drumming up more support from the grassroots level.The only way to solve this problem is to quickly come up with a consultative meeting with key stakeholders and close this chapter once and for all because as per constitution the President cannot appoint or anoint any leader. People must vote and choose a new leader of their choice.It is time people start to give Morgan Tsvangirai the MDC-T President the credit he deserves for articulating and running a smooth, solid, neat and tidy organisation for close to two decades. Morgan Tsvangirayi one of the most feared, tried and tested politician has kept the boat floating and has avoided external threats since 1999 which were likely to destroy the party and has managed to maintain the clean sheet. I think it's high time he must swallow his pride and call it quits or be assigned to a less strenuous position in the party like being appointed as the political advisor.There are signs and symptoms that the party could plunge into yet another split if no prompt action is taken within the top leadership. Failure to do so could spell a disaster.The electorate cannot be taken for a ride and it is closely monitoring the situation. The problems of MDC-T the Zimbabwe's main opposition party are still mounting each and everyday as the top executive continue to flex muscles and outwit each other. There are power hungry vultures who want to strike for the top position under what circumstance and will do whatever is possible to munch a big piece from this political feeding trough."Things Fall Apart" by the late Chinua Achebe could best describe the events happening in the MDC-T party. The top leadership is throwing spanners on each other's path and there is no spirit of oneness. The apparatus system has been dismantled and it looks like the only who is keeping the party glue together is none other than Morgan Tsvangirayi.The communication system is so pathetic and disastrous. The President's Spokesperson gives his own side of the statement whilst on the other side the National Spokesperson gives his own side. There is no coherence in all what they are saying.People are in total confusion and they don't know who actually is calling the shots amongst the quartet of Morgan Tsvangirayi, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri. There have been conflicting statements coming from the National Youth Wing and the National Main Council on MDC-T matters. There seem to be suffering from both oral and verbal communication kwashiokor as they all seem not to have a vibrant, competent spokesperson who is supposed to handle all their political statements.In Africa democracies we are facing such a big challenge where we keep quite even if our leaders are incapacitated or can no longer have the energy to hold important positions. They don't want to retire and will find ways to hold onto power. However it is not their problem. The problem is with the people who support and bootlick leaders and treat them as the Messiahs or small gods. We African people are strangers to the truth and we do hesitate to tell our leaders the truth , its a taboo. The few who do so are labelled rebels or enemies of progress and are quickly ejected from the party for telling it as it is. People like Elton Mangoma and Tendai Biti were bold enough to call a spade a spade.We like to see leaders dying holding on to their political positions even if they can no longer have the strength to do so. We hate change.Morgan Tsvangirayi failed to plan for succession now the party is imploding. Engineer Elias Mudzuri was the acting MDC-T President and is currently attending a meeting which is underway in South Africa Cape Town.He has now been replaced by charismatic Hon Nelson Chamisa but there are sections of the party structures who are not happy with the development and are threatening to derail any appointments likely to be put in place. Some supporters are alleging that they fought for this party to be where it is today and that they will never allow any power hungry mongers to destroy their party.The cracks have been widening within the party and MDC-T must choose a leader who is most appealing to the electorate as the majority of the people who are voting this time around are very young virgin voters. Hon Nelson Chamisa is the only leader who is working hard for party programmes whilst the rest are busy issuing statements and decampaigning their own party.There is this kind of hero worshipping leaders which has been an ongoing thing in the political circles and has killed and assaulted democracy in the country. It stops the whole process of political purification in a democratic society leading to incessant high degree of bootlicking leaders as if they are spiritual demagogues.Facebook-Leonard KoniTwitter-@LeokoniWhatsapp-+27747402042E-mail-konileonard606@ail.com