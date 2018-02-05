Nullification of O'level English Exam: Mavhima must resign

Opinion / Columnist

The nullification of the English paper 2 Exam is shocking and unacceptable. Minister you have failed the Nation. You can not abuse our children in this manner. Please Mr President fire this incompetent Minister. Aiwa chii chingabuda akakombwa nana Mwenje vanongova corruption yoga yoga pa Bindura University apo.Professor Mwenje is known for being corrupt and running down Bindura University. Panongova na Mwenje I nightmare yoga yoga.Chionai this is a trudgedy. Minister anoita sokuti vana vedu zvidzoyi. He does not even apologise to the nation for this mishap. A few days ago the ministry reported that there were students who cheated.Really? Whom are you fooling? Instead of banning vana you should weed out corrupt ZIMSEC official who have access to the axams. Vana Mavhima muchashaisa our hard working President ma vote.Beware Mavhima you will meet the same fate that the arrogant Dokora met. Mashayawo here people of academic integrity kusokuva nana Mwenje ava.Minister the you have destroyed our Education system and the honourable thing is that you resign with immediate effect.