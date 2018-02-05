Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Pasi nemhandu!' (To death with traitors!) came the Mnangagwa fatwa on free election

3 hrs ago | Views
"Pasi nezvimbwa sungata! Pasi nemhandu! Pamberi neZanu PF!" (To death to traitors! To death with enemies of the state! Forward with Zanu PF!) Canted President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the passion and relish of one who had missed saying these things for far too long! (Since President Mnangagwa's inaugural speech in November last year, the party had banished the "To death" bit of the party's slogan, at least in public, to promote its new image of democratic tolerance and promise to hold free, fair and credible elections.) So, what has happened to free Mnangagwa from this self-imposed censorship!

"Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere and other G40 members are meeting with Joice Mujuru in Cape Town, SA to plan how they can topple Zanu PF from power," President Mnangagwa told his audience.

True enough there is a conference in Cape Town attended by Mai Mujuru, MDC-T leaders and all the other usual suspects in the opposition camp. Thanks to Zimeye.com who have streamed photographs of the conference attendees, the objectives of the meeting and other details. Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere or any of the known G40 members are certainly not in any of the photographs.

Indeed, even if G40 members should team up with Mai Mujuru and all the other 75 opposition parties that have sprouted grass after the first rains with a view to challenge President Mnangagwa and his coup cabal for the right to form the next government; that is NOT a crime. President Mnangagwa's promise to hold free and fair elections this year is premised on three fundaments:

a) Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy; just because Zanu PF has successfully imposed a de facto one-party dictatorship does not make those who dare to oppose the regime criminals.

b) President Mnangagwa and his fellow 15 November 2017 coup plotters were aware of how much the people of Zimbabwe and the world at large were sick and tired of Robert Mugabe and were very pleased to see the tyrant finally remove from office – even if the removal was itself a treasonous act, a coup.

c) The November coup was illegal and no amount of finessing can ever change that political reality and therefore per se President Mnangagwa's regime is illegitimate. President Mnangagwa is painfully aware of this political reality and hence his and his regime's charm offensive to rebrand with all this talk of new dispensation of a party upholding the rule of law, restoring property rights and promising to hold free, fair and credible elections.

Before the November coup, Zanu PF was a party of corrupt, vote rigging and coup staging thugs; it was therefore naïve to expect the party after the coup to be radically different since those who staged the coup and thus took over control of the party are the same individuals who had masterminded and executed all the mischief and thuggery before the 15 November coup. However much they, themselves realized the need to embrace democratic change for the sake of economic recovery and for their own political legitimacy; when their hold on power was threatened they reverted to thuggery at the drop of a hat!

It is no secret that President Mnangagwa and his coup cabal now view G40 members as the greatest threat to their hold on power. People like Professor Jonathan Moyo know a lot of past, present and, no doubt, future dirty secrets on Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga and other coup leaders. Knowledge is power.   President Mnangagwa and his regime have accused Professor Moyo and his G40 friends of corruption and misuse of power but there is no one in Zanu PF, including Mnangagwa himself, who is not guilty of the same crimes and worse in some cases. The real reason why the coup cabal are hunting G40 members down is political – they want the threat posed by G40 members eliminated completely and hence labelling them enemies of the state!   Having declared G40 members enemies of the State, Zanu PF is now extending the net to catch every other opposition party they do not want by claiming they are working in cahoots with G40. All those political parties who attended the conference in Cape Town, will now have an impossible task to prove they are not working with G40 directly or indirectly.   

"Pasi nezvimbwa sungata! Pasi nemhandu!" Came the fatwa on G40, the opposition and, worst of, free, fair and verifiable elections!



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Patrick Guramatunhu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Speakers on sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

For sale is i phone6

2 bedroom cottage to let

1seater sofa on sale

Kensington sofa for sale

2 bedroom house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nullification of O'level English Exam: Mavhima must resign

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Egodini faces major facelift

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

11 hrs ago | 18411 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

11 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

11 hrs ago | 5166 Views

Commonwealth welcomes back The Gambia, Zimbabwe next

12 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Teachers union condemns continued abuse of pupils and school buses

12 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2103 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

13 hrs ago | 2027 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

14 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

14 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

14 hrs ago | 5836 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

15 hrs ago | 506 Views

Students to get loans

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

15 hrs ago | 11337 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

15 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

18 hrs ago | 9720 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

18 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

19 hrs ago | 5040 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 3478 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

19 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

19 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

19 hrs ago | 564 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

19 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

19 hrs ago | 856 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

19 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

19 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

19 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

19 hrs ago | 445 Views

Madlela in death hoax

19 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

19 hrs ago | 357 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

19 hrs ago | 413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days