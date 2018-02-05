Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

Opinion / Columnist

"The creator of the beginning, is also the creator of the end. He created the Hydrogen atom, and excited it to multiply into all known and unknown elements. He controls them all time after time. He applies entropy on every atom of his choice, and at his own choice of time."

-

Ryton Dzimiri 2018

Ninety days ago, President Emerson Mnangagwa was a fugitive Dissident in Mozambique. His strength and command of the gun had proven to be nothing but vanity of vanities. Like Richard Gwesela of 1983, Mnangagwa had a moment of eye opening, to see the depth of Robert Mugabe's evil treatment of fellow human beings at the strength of a gun.Power is a notorious drug. Its notoriety is everywhere all around the World in families, States and Kingdoms. In families, children are born humble and have their napkins changed by humble and fragile mothers. These children grow up and get into the education cycle like Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Gadhaffi, Kim Jong Un, Saddam, Zuma, Hitler, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin, Teressa May, Donald Trump, Barrack Obama, Pick Bother etc. These children start from humble beginnings, but stumble upon power somewhere in their lifetimes.On the day that Mnangagwa was in the Mozambiquean Wilderness, running away from Chimbwido Grace Mugabe, Robert Mugabe knew that he was ultimately in control of any atom within the boarders of Zimbabwe. Mugabe's apparatus were exceptionally super-strong. This is the apparatus which even Tony Blair could not pernitrate in 2002. But, something called Entropy in physics, proves that not even Hitler, not George Bush, not Saddam, not Gadhaffi, not Jabulani Sibanda, not Chenjerai Hunzwi, not Robert Mugabe, probably only Mnangagwa, Perence Shiri, Chiwenga, Donald Trump, Kim Jon Un and Teressa May, can beat Entropy.The malignant drug called Power, makes a humble human being talk, and see people, as objects of little value. Once the effect of the drug is removed, the formerly powerful human being gains back his human status like Dissident Mnangagwa of November 2017. When the Power plug suffers from Entropy, a frightening, firebrand Virago like Grace Mugabe, becomes human again.Amazingly enough, no protagonist has ever sustained Power for ever. What this means is that Power is a temporary assert. But, this definition does not strike a tone to anyone who currently holds the effect of this Powerful drug.When an ignorant man's finger is on the trigger, the man becomes the Prosecutor, the Judge, the custodian of life or death, the Solar system, the galactic wing, the galaxy, the Universe, the Multiverse and ultimately the god. When such a powerful man speaks, the gluons, neutrons, protons, electrons, photons, neutrino and all matter within his jurisdictive domain, must obey. It is mostly a waste of time to tell such a powerful mam to humble himself and apologise to the Nation for the legacy of his wicked works in politics.Once someone is kicked out of power, like Joyce Mujuru, only then do they say, "I did not know that the people were suffering when I was in Government since 1980". Like Didymus Mutasa, Enos Nkala, Rugare Gumbo or Robert Mugabe, these people begin to hunt for some people, to say "sorry for what I did".This World today, is holding it's breathy, waiting for two protagonists who have their fingers on ultimate and super-buttons. The men, Donald Trump and Kim Jon Un, are both armed, not with AK 47 like Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, but with nuclear weapons.When God pronounced "Let there be light", trillions of years ago, he had created a tiny Hydrogen atom. His command meant the excitement of this atom to create Helium which was excited to create Lithium then Beryllium and on and on and on until we were blessed with this beautiful blue planet so rich with matter.The bullying of one man by another will see this blue planet suffer the reaction of the reverse of creation. Men discovered the reaction of exciting uranium isotope 263 upon being pumped up with extra and external neutrons. Instead of using this discovery to alleviate poverty on this blue planet, Trump and Kim Jon Un, like Chiwenga, Mnangagwa and Mugabe, will use the knowledge to try and subdue other human-beings who have an equal brain capacity.Nuclear weapons are ultimate! Once ignited, Russia, India, China and Europe will also ignite theirs. Chiwenga AK 47s will melt and fuse together merely as fuel to burn this world back into a single, solid lifeless mass. Earth will become barren like Mars or even worse.The whole problem begins with predominantly humble men, who shoot intto power and begin to see other human-beings as useless ineffective objects. At the end of everything, we will all be equal after killing each other.What makes the nuclear war unavoidable this time around is a simple thing which happened twenty years ago when Tony Blair sweetspoke Gadaffi to drop his nuclear ambitions. Blair wisely explained to Gadaffi that acquiring more ultimate weapons is not in the interest of anyone on Earth. As an understanding African, Gadaffi complied. A few years ago, a militarily weaker Gadaffi was lynched by Western sponsored militants.Now, Kim Jon Un, of North Korea, does not want even to have a single word with anyone who has a potential to convince him to stop developing his nuclear programme. The dishonesty of Western sweetdeceit which led to Gadaffis's demise, is now a barrier to peace in North Korea, which is more volatile than Gadaffi's Libya.While we worry about the belligerence of the AK47 at the hands of powerdrunk Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe, the big Welding Machine is cooking between North Korea and USA. This Welding Machine will turn this planet into a single useless and barren Welded mass. No one can stop it.As belligerence is stubborn in Zimbabwe, it is exponentially malignant between the Trumps and Kims of this planet.