Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

Opinion / Columnist

African leaders after being told what the US President thinks of our continent were planning to gang up and ask the US administration to condemn the statement. This is the only time they find common voice albeit for protecting their blotted bruised egos.Israel as we speak is planning to deport thousands of African immigrants mostly from Dafur region,Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan regions.These regions are engulfed in serious human atrocities that are causing deaths of innocent people in thousands.No African leader has condemned the Sudanese President who is a monster devouring his people serve for the Botswana President Ian Khama who has promised to arrest him should he set foot in Botswana.The rest of African leaders view the International Criminal Court as a court meant for only African leaders hence they cant arrest one of their own.An African leader is seen as a hero if he proposes to be not part of the signatory that supports ICC.This adoption serves nothing else but to support each other in gross human violations against its citizenry.African leaders can rush to defend themselves but not the people they made an oath to protect and serve no wonder there has been silence on Israel's actions which are ironic in that they were refugees in other states but can not tolerate blacks in their country who are running from dictators in their homelands.The Chinese ill treat blacks here in Africa and our African leaders look the other way.These same Chinese who pretend to be close to Africa yet they are looting resources in Africa with our leaders turning a blind eye to these shenanigans. Recently it was reported China was spying on African leaders gathered annually at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa but our leaders still see them as heaven sent.DRC is so rich in resources but remains one of the poorest because its leader wants to stay in power for long. Is it a competition to lead a country for a long period, this seems to be the case when some leaders think the highest office was God ordained. It is funny they believe they are God sent-what hypocrisy!As long as our people live Africa for other countries our heartless leaders must be saying why why instead of being cry babies. As long as you seek good health facilities abroad, education for your kids you are a shame when you attend those world forums wearing Western design suits ask yourselves why you are there. Whose interests are you serving?