Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

12 hrs ago | Views
There has been needless furore over my statement communicating President Tsvangirai's position that Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa is now the acting President.

For the record, I have been communicating the President's messages for almost a decade. He has entrusted me with the position of being his official spokesperson and he has shared with me many confidential matters; some for the press and some not for the press. That has been the nature of our relationship.

It must be noted that in September 2017, President Tsvangirai left an MDC Alliance workshop in Kadoma and went for treatment in South Africa. He left VP Khupe as acting President and we communicated the same.

On 5 January 2018, the president appointed Vice President Hon. Engineer Elias Mudzuri as acting President and again I communicated the same to everyone.

On the 7th of February 2018, he appointed Hon Chamisa as acting President. There is a pattern about these appointments because as of now all three of his deputies have acted in his absence.

I want to place it on record that I am the official spokesperson of the President and what I place on the market are his views as instructed personally by him. That position has not changed.

I also want to place it on record that there is a purported statement from the Office of the President that seeks to nullify what the President himself directed that I communicate.

For the record, that letter is on a fraudulent letterhead with a scanned signature of the President, which signature is readily available online. The Office of the President has not released such a letterhead to anyone and the President, who is currently in SA, has not asked for it for him to place his purported letter. In short, the so-called letter is fraudulent and bogus.

Acting President Chamisa has already assumed his responsibilities, albeit in an acting capacity as directed by the President. He has addressed the parliamentary caucus and will be meeting provincial chairpersons this afternoon.

I wish to state that the stampede in the cockpit is needless and unnecessary. The President remains unwell but is stable. Our behavior and deportment in these trying moments for our President must enhance the towering brand of Morgan Tsvangirai and not seek to undermine it.

Unfortunately, this needless stampede by political vultures is disrespectful of his wife and family as well as the towering edifice of brand Tsvangirai that has inspired Zimbabweans over the years.

I Thank You

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Luke Tamborinyoka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Plot available to rent

For sale is town house

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Gmb lodge

2 bedroom house to rent

1seater sofa on sale

Free lander on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

10 hrs ago | 11065 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

11 hrs ago | 9227 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

12 hrs ago | 6801 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

12 hrs ago | 5918 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

12 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

12 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Tenant steals landlord

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

14 hrs ago | 1826 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

14 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

14 hrs ago | 3893 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

14 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

15 hrs ago | 11889 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

15 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

15 hrs ago | 6750 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

15 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

16 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

18 hrs ago | 1596 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

18 hrs ago | 2392 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

19 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

19 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

Freedom is important

19 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

19 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

19 hrs ago | 3782 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

20 hrs ago | 13335 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

20 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

20 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

20 hrs ago | 618 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

20 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

20 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

20 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

20 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

20 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

20 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

20 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Madinda wants a striker

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days