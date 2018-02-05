Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | Views
Minister Professor Paul Mavima
1. The drastic action taken by the Minister potentially violates section 68 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to fair administrative conduct. It jeopardises the rights, interests and legitimate expectations of innocent kids.

2. S. 68 says "Every person has a right to administrative conduct that is lawful, prompt, efficient, reasonable, proportionate, impartial and both substantively and procedurally fair." The Minister's directive is neither reasonable nor proportionate. It is not fair.

3. Parents should approach the courts on an urgent basis to challenge the minister's directive, which punishes the innocent. If they identified the guilty who are to be banned from writing the second exam, why should this affect innocent kids? The decision is completely irrational.

4. S. 68 also says every person who has been adversely affected by an administrative decision must promptly be given written reasons for the decision. I'm not sure sufficient written reasons have been given to each of the affected persons in their own right.

5. As I always say, if you are a citizen let alone a lawyer, the constitution must be your next most important document in your household apart from your beloved religious text. A lot of what you seek is answered in that document. Many people can recite chapters and verses of religious texts but they have no clue what Chapter 4 of the Constitution says. It is the Declaration of Rights. Make use of it to protect yourself against arbitrary decisions.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - David Coltart
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #English, #Exam, #Saga

Comments

Mint polo on sale

Water borehole surveying made easy

Brick moulding machine on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Mag rims on sale

Student accommodation

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

4 hrs ago | 2399 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

4 hrs ago | 4489 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1235 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

4 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

7 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

18 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

20 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

21 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

22 hrs ago | 17861 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

23 hrs ago | 14884 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

24 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

24 hrs ago | 10082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days