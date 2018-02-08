Since when has Zanu-PF been concerned?

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu pf has been in power since 1980 to this day, although now the party seems sidelined but they wont admit that the army has wrested power. For the past eighteen years or so Zimbabweans have experienced the worst form of leadership, not from colonialists but from the people who brought lndependance.Under Mugabe leadership laws were changed to suppress people's views.The lndependant media was muzzled as the government made sure people could hear nor see nothing. Opposition people suffered along the way. Who can forget what happened in Murambinda when MDC activists were burnt in their car for saying we now want new leadership. Who can forget torture camps set up by Zanu pf rogue elements in the rural areas? I could go on and on. I want to talk of Zanu pf from those years when MDC under Dr Tsvangirai, Professor Welshman Ncube, and other brave people formed the opposition that would be a thorn in the flesh to Zanu pf and Zanu pf today.What has really changed? From November 2017 Zanu pf says it is now concerned about the lives of all Zimbabweans.Those in the foreign lands are being asked to come back home, for there is a dawn of a new era! Really, is that so? The mainstream media is giving us on a daily basis news of investors keen to invest in Zimbabwe. If l remember too well during Mugabe's time there were Mega deals worth coming worth billions. It is the same today we are being fed with news that investors are coming. The buck stops there.Zanu pf has a propensity to fictionalize national issues. This is the same party that promised millions of jobs during one of its campaigns.The opposite happened thousands lost their jobs as one company after the other shut down.Today in 2018 they are still doing the same, telling gullible Zimbabweans all is changing now.What has changed is only the head of state, in which the incumbent leader was part of all those destructive polices. Prices continue to go up, vendors are terrorised in urban centres. As l speak rumours are awash of men who have taken off their army fatigues to campaign in the rural areas.All this talk has to be seen if it will be the same after the elections.The West Africans have a proverb which says ,"the rains can never wash away the spots of a leopard". This is true of Zanu pf, they ceased caring, if they did at all, in 1980.To them people are just like a pond of water to get fish which is votes.The Zanu pf party is now a party of a few individuals seeking self enrichment.