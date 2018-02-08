King Nyamande Lobhengula II, unveiling invite

Opinion / Columnist

You are cordially invited to come and attend an unveiling function that shall be held to unveil King Nyamande Lobhengula II. This function shall be held as follows:Date: 17 February 2018Venue: Amphi-Theatre, Centenary ParkTime: 0900hrs - 1400hrsYour attendance is greatly appreciated, and this process is meant to provide reliable cultural leadership. Be part of this historic achievement.Inkosi uNyamande Lobhengula II, UyavezwaMthwakazi omuhle, ondlela zimhlophe, liyamenywa njalo liyanxuswa kumthimba wesintwini wokubeka iNkosi uNyamande Lobhengula II. Umthimba lo uzaqhutshwa ngokulandelayo:Ilanga: 17 Nhlolanja 2018Indawo: Amphi-Theatre, Centenary ParkIsikhathi: 0900hrs - 1400hrsUkubakhona kwakho, wena kaMthwakazi, kuyisibusiso esikhulu njalo kuyadingeka. Umthimba lo ulinyathelo lakuqala ekuvuseleleni ubuntu lesintu sikaMthwakazi.Jonathan Maphendukacell: +263 772 332 404email: jkmaphenduka@gmail.com

Source - Jonathan Maphenduka

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.