Tsvangirai deserves better

Opinion / Columnist

Although gravely ill, lion-hearted opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has not yet been called by his Maker - and as far as we know, there is not one living soul who has privileged access to the Lord's workings to say with authority that he will not recover from his current physical infirmity.Very sadly, this incontrovertible fact that Save is still with us, is not discouraging vultures from circling heartlessly over the legacy, political positions and worldly possessions of this giant - one of the greatest and bravest social justice fighters to have emerged from our troubled country.We have all watched in horror over the past few weeks as his political comrades in the MDC, as well as some of his blood relations, have increasingly acted disgracefully - at a time that most right-thinking Zimbabweans are hoping and praying that his illness will in fact work to bring the country together.After all, Tsvangirai - more than many of us - has worked tirelessly and selflessly for most of his adult life in service of the nation and for a better Zimbabwe for all.Indeed, such has been his contribution to a better Zimbabwe that ousted former president Robert Mugabe - now one of the most despised human beings in our country, together with his unhinged wife Grace - made it his evil business for more than two decades to ruthlessly destroy this unquestionable living national hero and much beloved Son of the Soil.While Zimbabweans can understand Mugabe's thuggish and wicked treatment of Tsvangirai over the past four decades of Gushungo's misrule - because he was only ever interested in his own welfare and that of his family and thieving minions - it is hard to fathom why Save's comrades and family would work to desecrate his name and legacy, the way that they are doing.In that regard, let all those - political comrades and family members alike - who are foolishly working to soil Tsvangirai's name and legacy, stand warned that history will judge them very, very harshly.To his family, we at the Daily News advise you to refuse to be dragged into the MDC's current toxic politics - and in fact, to ask the nation to pray with you, keep you in their thoughts, and give you the space to deal with Save's illness.That is the right thing to do, and not to be sucked into silly political shenanigans.As for the MDC hyenas fighting viciously and reprehensibly to take over from him, we only have one thing to say to you: It's a matter of time before you drown politically - because there will only ever be one Morgan Tsvangirai!