We need quality service delivery

The Harare City Council wage bill is said to be too high and unsustainable.However, there seem to be no visible action being taken to bring the bill down. What we hear and see are court cases by those affected by efforts to reduce the wage bill.All this is happening at the expense of quality service delivery to urbanites. Burst water pipes, free flowing raw sewage and uncollected cabbage have become emblematic to the City of Harare. In light of the aforementioned, why not place the Local Authority under Judicial Management to give it breathing space and a new start?.Well, I am not a law expert but there should be a way for a quick fix. A few chefs at the help of Town House Authority can not hold the majority city dwellers to ransom.Refuse trucks must get back on the streets to collect trash. In Msasa Park the garbage trucks have now gone for three weeks without doing their rounds, as for Waterfalls they seldom come. The rains are back, cholera kills so does typhoid. The City Fathers must do something about the dire situation in Harare.Reduce the wage bill and have more money for service delivery.Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.