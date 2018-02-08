Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | Views
Moses Mzila Ndlovu
The first article on Zanupf's agenda in The Region showed how it has continuously used tribalism to endlessly segregate, discriminate, deprive, oppress, marginalise, relegate to second/third class the people of Matabeleland and The Midlands and worst of all create, through the sum total of these repressive methods, a mindset in some of us that we are inferior and therefore less equal to the Shona people. The article also showed why Zanupf should take full responsibility for the Genocidal terror against innocent and unarmed civilians outside of a war situation as well as account for the lives of the thousands murdered in cold blood by the 5th Brigade. Further it showed how Zanupf's hatred for the people of Matebeleland did not end with the suspension of the mass killings and that tribal hatred was the key motivation behind the atrocities.

It is neither political mischief nor an exageration to call Zanupf's agenda in Matebeleland the black version of South Africa's pre-democracy apartheid system or to say it is the equivalent of any known Genocide committed anywhere in the world.  The horrors of the war of liberation could not match the viciousness with which Zanupf unleashed terror on The Region through the Gukurahundi Genocidists who used inhumane methods worse than those used by Hitler on the Jews. While recent reports especially fron declassified diplomatic cables confirm the long-held suspicion that these dastardly acts of cruelty were committed under the full glare of the most powerful nations whose governments remained either too shocked to act or simply looked the other way it is not wrong to expect them to have intervened to stop the massacre.

Unless doubts over the existence of this agenda are erased and an acknowledgement made of Zanupf's gangsterism determination to pursue a  scorched Matebeleland agenda and its full implications are exposed it would be difficult to understand the bitterness we hold, why The Region is so politically fragmented and disunited, why it is habitually self-destructing and has a propensity for committing political suicide in the name of so called national interest when that nation has never looked after its interests. Understanding why we are losing our identity with its diverse cultures, why we are permanently losing our land, losing job and educational opportunities totally, squeezed out of entrepreneurial spaces ranging from air-time vending to industrial production, being language absorbed, losing control of our natural resources, or simply put losing our claim to The Region as our natural home will even be more difficult. We will not understand why each job taken in Matabeleland by every single non Ndebele person means that several children in Matebeleland are going without food, fees, clothes, bousing, medical care, insurance and most of all hope for a just society.

The involvement of the people of The Region in the nationalist movement of the 1950s onwards  was justified by a legitimate desire for independence whose attainment would translate into access to political power for everyone regardless of tribe, social  class, religion or lack of it, gender, region, culture etc. Since 1890 political power for us only exists as an idea.  No amount of space here would be enough to fully describe  the manner in which our brothers and sisters heroically distinguished themselves in the battle-front in order to free this country. Countless fighters perished in the war to achieve independence but ironically even more surviving Zipras both demobilised and serving in the National Army, were killed by Zanupf during the ethnic cleansing operation with the hope that they were also killing the glorious history . Can this just pass as a moment of madness or as a closed chapter or as a bygone? All this time we were struggling to free ourselves, the colonists were frantically working to sabotage the liberation process. We should of cource not doubt the genuineness of many who followed Zanupf to seek independence but the bottom line is that Zanupf is a cold war project of Nato and this truth must be respected.

The year 1980 presented an opportunity for the enemies of the people of The Region to unite against what they chose to see as Zapu insolence, conjoined with the spread of communism in Southern Africa through the authentic six liberation movements which by the way did not include Zanupf long seen as the UNITA of Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe's political profile had to be 'reconstructed', his image in the western world was projected as the most educated black man' while in Africa he was projected as a true Pan Africanist and many Africans bought this fraudulent deception hook, line and sinker. Mugabe falsely acted socialist/communist  and won African confidence in him as an iconic defiant son of Africa who confronted imperialism at every turn. We should be surprised that all defiers of imperialism from Patrice Lumumba, Salvador Allende, Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, Idi Amin, stooge turned defier, who  'made the British kneel' were either ejected from power or brutally killed. But not with Robert Mugabe.

The late former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher publicly stated in 1979 soon after the signing of the Lancaster House Conference on Zimbabwe that it was not going to be necessarily the party which wins the elections which would rule post-colonial Zimbabwe. An inference therefore that this statement revealed their preference among the two parties is not far-fetched. The rigging of the 1980 elections led by the Thatcher Government through Governor Lord Soames seemed insufficient though to permanently bar the people of The Region from having a stake in a free Zimbabwe. When Joshua Nkomo complained to him about the Zanupf violence he was told by Mugabe to campaign in his own country (Matebeleland) and leave him to campaign in his own country Mashonaland. Zanupf violence determined the electoral outcome in Mashonaland on a people severely traumatised by the Kip system during the war. The question is why did the British government risk losing credibilty and integrity over a matter they had authority to deal with. The sudden 'thawing' of relations between the British Government and Zanupf was ominous and the Region did not read its stars correctly. Clearly Zanupf's strategy to rub-off The Region from the map of Africa found confluence with Thatcher's government strategy to destroy Zapu for being a Soviet progeny. The British strategy would leave Zanupf without a credible political competitor while the genocide would guarantee the British sleep over Rhodesia and the safety of Apartheid South Africa.

While British concerns in Southern Africa may have died in1994 after the ANC victory as well as the global fate of communism it is possible that justification for continued reluctance by the British to help achieve justice over the Genocide in their capacity as the withdrawing colonial authority may have since shifted to 1890 or some other considerations. The cross-pollination of the British and Zanupf strategies could have survived turbulance in relations during the chaotic land reform but their longevity is yet to be ascertained as signs are in place that they are on the mend with current British excitement over Mugabe's exit difficult to hide.

Perence Shiri's 1986 enrolment at the prestigious British Royal College of Defence Studies would among other things prepare him for the strategic position he would assume as the British point man in the Kim il Sung's DPRK/Zanupf relations, Mugabe's 1994 Chariot ride with Queen Elizabeth through the streets of London, the 1994 Robert Mugabe Knighthood (KCB RG Mugabe) conferred to him as well as his award of an Honorary degree by Edinburgh University at the height of the brutalisation of The Region are important events that help to unravel the Zanupf Grand Plan. Perence Shiri must have become the British point man in the Zanupf/DPRK agreement to do crime in The Region.

Moses Mzila Ndlovu
ANSA INTERIM LEADER


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Moses Mzila Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Town house for sale

Mahatshula stand 700m2

Valentine handbags on sale

Holiday accommodation available

Timberland boots on sale

Town flat to share

4 bed roomed house pumula south

4 bed roomed house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

10 mins ago | 150 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

13 mins ago | 28 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

21 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1480 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3450 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1897 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2336 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

8 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

9 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1727 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1231 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days