Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago
Dear President Mnangagwa,

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to read my letter. I know you have a lot of work to do, but may I add one more urgent appeal to your list please.  The shipment of live baby elephants to China. I am very passionate about elephants and to see what is happening in Zimbabwe is really sad and heartbreaking. Why is this happening in this day and age? Elephants are part and parcel of Zimbabwe's heritage. The Chinese Syndicates are destroying these magnificent animals.

Not so long ago there was a footage of baby elephants being captured, abused and taken away from their mothers so they can be shipped off to China and for what? So they can live a life in captivity, locked up in cold concrete cages? We all know China's track record when it comes to the way they treat animals. It is sickening and heartbreaking to still see this happening. China does not have the knowledge of how to care for and raise baby elephants. Yes it is all well and good that it is now illegal to buy or sell ivory in China BUT will it be illegal to harvest ivory from elephants in China? When will this carnage and cruelty stop? Stealing baby elephants from their mothers is such an inhumane practice and does so much damage to the family unit both physically and emotionally. I had hoped that under your new Government things may be different, sadly nothing has changed.

Perhaps this is why the latest load of baby elephants are going to China to add to the unfortunate babies that went there earlier. Perhaps China intends to harvest and market it's own ivory. They need to ban live Elephant trade. These babies need their mothers in order to survive and that is not going to happen when they are being taken away. Baby elephants that age are vulnerable to infections from poor milk formula and exposure to extreme weather. We shall not be surprised if more than half are lost through careless and unprofessional handling. Please leave the elephants alone and let them be free to roam around in the wild. They do not belong in some cold concrete cage in China. Something needs to be done to stop this please. Thank you.

STOP ZIM WILD TRADE. STOP ELEPHANT RIDES.  IVORY BELONGS TO ELEPHANTS!

Yours Faithfully
Miss Nomusa Dube

Source - Nomusa Dube
