Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

Opinion / Columnist

Editor,A very short while ago, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told us, and all within earshot, that he would not be making populist decisions but the hard ones that count.That is a noble sentiment but the reality is that in order to benefit Zimbabwe, and it most certainly would, he'd need to make those hard decisions and choices every single day until Zimbabwe is purged of the Robert Mugabe rot that has taken root in every sector, asset and facet of this nation.Yes, for a period of time he would make himself unpopular with various individuals and groups but in the end as Zimbabwe begins to rise from the smelly dumping ground of oppression, sense of entitlement, greed, theft, bribery and corruption and general complete lack of any regard for any rule of law or democracy he'd come up smelling like roses.But one has to wonder if anyone in Zimbabwe has those sort of leadership characteristics.I do not believe Zimbabwe is ready for elections.We are far, far away from the reality of free and fair elections. Just the name, "elections," cause; fear, dread, confrontation, confusion and has a deep unsettling effect upon any potential investor, local or otherwise, to this nation.Why are we going for elections given our present situation and deeply troubled political waters? Surely, it makes complete sense to address the economy first and foremost and to do this the entire nation is needed.ED is dreaming if he thinks he can sort the monumental mess that backs our steadily declining fortunes. If Zimbabwean politicians and political parties — all 78 of them — were at all serious about this nation and its people they would lay their considerable prideful egos and selfish agendas aside, elect a neutral, transitionary non-political governing body which will pay close attention to fixing our destroyed economy and will lead us to truly free and fair elections two or three years down the line.This would leave our bickering, self-absorbed, power hungry and fast disintegrating political parties to organise themselves and give them time to campaign freely for the next elections.The atmosphere in all our political parties, including the primary two, the MDC and Zanu PF is despicable to say the least. Not one day goes by when the headlines and articles printed by our news papers doesn't shame us as a nation.It is, indeed, a case of yes, we love our country but are ashamed of our politicians. Zimbabwe and our thinking and the way we do things needs to take a major different trajectory.The cult worship of personalities must go. Those women writhing on the ground over First Lady Auxilla's announcement, made Zimbabwe appear to be possessed by demons.A short while ago those same women were fawning over disgraceful former first lady Grace and tomorrow who? The G40 and Lacoste debacle continues to pose Zimbabwe as a circus entity.The antics within the MDC are most certainly no better with foreign hospitals witnessing family feuds, starvation diets and ugly political fallout. NM.